BTS Star J-Hope Surpasses 8M Followers On Spotify, Becomes 1st Korean Solo Artist To Do So

While South Korean band BTS seems to be on an unending streak of achievements, its member J Hope has managed to mark another feat by becoming the first Korean solo artist to record over 8 million followers on the music streaming platform Spotify. With this, the artist has bagged the fifth spot on the Korean Artists list, which includes famous groups including his own band, BLACKPINK, TWICE and EXO.

J Hope has eight tracks registered on Spotify, including his famous collaboration single with Becky G titled Chicken Noodle Soup, as well as his mix-tape titled Hope World. This news comes months after the 27-year-old garnered headlines as more than seven million people followed him on the platform.

Meanwhile, BTS is setting records with their four-night run at the SoFi stadium in California for their Permission To Dance On Stage concerts. The concert, which began on November 27 and concluded on December 2, 2021, minted a whopping $33.3 million and sold about 214,000 tickets. According to Billboard, these numbers have not only made for the highest engagement at the SoFi stadium since the venue reopened last year but also the highest-grossing run of shows in almost a decade.

The string of concerts have also created history by earning the biggest Billboard Boxscore, a score that sums up all the shows that an act plays at a single venue during a particular tour. The band is the first one to win the biggest Billboard Boxscore in California and the second one ever in North America.

They've also won the record of the year for Butter at Variety‘s Hitmakers event. During their award acceptance speech, RM reflected on what the unparalleled success of the song means to them, as well as shed light on their first shows since 2019 this past week. He said that the track had been released amidst the 'uncertain and turbulent times' of the pandemic with the hope of 'lifting spirits'. He also mentioned that Butter became an anchor of joy for them while noting that this time feels like 'the beginning' of a new chapter for them.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JHOPE)