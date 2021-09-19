BTS Star Jungkook Gifts Seoul Apartment To His Elder Brother

Korean music band, BTS, has become a popular name across the world and enjoys a massive fan following in various parts of the world. The personal lives of the band members too become a part of the news regularly. One such piece of information has surfaced on the Internet and becoming a talking point.

One of the band's stars, Jungkook, who is also the youngest member of the band, is currently in the news for gifting his property to his elder brother. As per reports by Korean media, the singer transferred the possession of the flat located at Yongsan City Park in Seoul, to his brother.

Jungkook had bought the property in 2019. It was then valued at ₩2.98 Billion, which converts to over 18.60 crore Indian rupees.

The transfer of the ownership of the flat had taken place in December 2020, the report by AllKpop claimed.

As per reports, the apartment is priced at ₩4 billion, which is approximately 25 crore in Indian rupees. The house is located on the 17th floor of a building in the capital city and consists of four bedrooms apart from numerous other amenities.

Previously, reports of Jungkook owning an apartment at the Seoul Forest Trimage in Sungsu-dong had also surfaced. He finally sold the property for ₩2.05 Billion, which is close to Rs 13 crore.

BTS makes headlines

Meanwhile, BTS continues to become a trending name in the world of music across the globe. One of the examples of this was when they won awards at the recently held MTV Video Music Awards. They bagged trophies in the Group of the Year Award, Song of Summer, and the Best K-Pop Award categories.

Their latest release Butter broke records galore. The group even beat some of the figures related to what their smash hit Dynamite had achieved. The track is already halfway through to hitting 1 billion views on YouTube.

Their track, Dynamite, had also found its way to the '500 Greatest Songs of All Time' list compiled by Rolling Stone magazine. Their song has been listed at Number 346 on the list.