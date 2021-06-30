BTS Star Jungkook Names THESE Three Celebrities Whom He Looks Up To As His Role Models

Korean boy band BTS is looked up to by their fans and their songs have been an inspiration for them as well. The septet’s songs have been all about life and also touches on topics like loss and individualism. BTS ARMY, as the fans of this band collectively call themselves, want to know more about their favourite band members. Recently, the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook revealed the names of the people he considers as his role models.

Jungkook’s role models

According to a report by Bollywood Life, in an episode of the KBS talk show Let’s BTS, Jungkook shared details of his role models. BTS members were asked to say a few words about their fellow bandmates sitting next to them. Jungkook talked about Kim Nam-joon, popularly known by his stage name RM and went to say that he joined HYBE because of him. Showering praise on RM, Jungkook said that he found him to be ‘cool’. Speaking about RM as a leader, he also revealed that he has learnt a lot from his not just musically but personally as well.

Jungkook’s second role model is G-Dragon, the Korean band Big Bang’s rapper. Jungkook decided to become a singer after he came across a clip of G-Dragon performing. He also went on to add that he would choose G-Dragon as his mentor. And the third person Jungkook named as his role model was the Korean actor and singer Kim Jong Kook. He said that he aspires to have a physique like Kim’s but only a bit slimmer.

More about Jungkook

The 23-year-old singer made his debut with the song 2 Cool 4 Skool which released in 2013. Ever since he is one of the most-loved members of BTS. He has also sung three solo tracks namely Wings, Euphoria and My Time. Apart from his singing, Jungkook has impressed the fans with his acting skills as well. He has starred in Flower Crew and Celebrity Bromance.

In other news, BTS is riding high on the success of their recently released track Butter. This is the second all-English song by the band after Dynamite. BTS also announced that they will be releasing the CD version of Butter in the month of July 2021. The track has received 405 million views on YouTube.

Image: BTS’ INSTAGRAM

