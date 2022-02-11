BTS 'Stay Alive' Release Date And Time: Fans Begin Countdown Ahead Of New Song Release

After famous k-pop bands, BTS’ member Suga and Junkbook, released the first part of their new song Stay Alive on February 5, fans have been waiting to watch the entire song. The song has been produced by Suga with vocals by Jungkook. After the first part received love, Suga in his post on Weverse revealed that the ‘full version is even better and now fans are counting on days for the complete song release.

On January 31, 2022, HYBE entertainment released an official statement saying that Stay Alive will be available on webtoon. The song was released with the fourth instalment of the webtoon. This exclusive release is to add to the mood-setting of the webtoon. With the release of the first part, fans have been on their toes to know more about the release of the full song.

When will BTS Stay Alive be released?

According to HYBE Entertainment, the full version of Stay Alive will be available on all music-streaming platforms on February 11/12, 2022 at 2 pm KST. This news has sent fans into a frenzy. ARMY's and fans could not contain their excitement when they first heard that this particular webtoon would have an OST by the group themselves. Fans have been trending the hashtag #StayAliveisComing while sharing their excitement for the same.

One of the users shared the poster of the song and wrote, “ Stay Alive is coming.’ Another frenzied fan wrote, “are u ready to stay alive today?.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “In less than 3 hours, Stay Alive will be released. Let’s all prepare for this masterpiece.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “I can't wait for my ears to be blessed by Yoongi's producing skills and Jungkook's beautiful Heavenly voice!!”

In less than 3 hours, Stay Alive will be released. Let’s all prepare for this masterpiece 🙇🏻‍♀️💜#StayAliveIsComing — Kook⁷ l JK OST is coming 💜 (@jay_kei97) February 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Hybe's webtoon 7 Fates Chakho features BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in a battle between humans and tigers. In the webtoon, RM plays Do-Geon, Jin plays Hwan, Suga is Cein, and J-Hope plays Hosu. Jimin essays the role of Haru, V plays Jooan and Jungkook plays Zeha. The webtoon was released on January 15.

IMAGE: Instagram/bts_uploads7