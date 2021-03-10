BTS Still Feels 'surreal & Considers A Great Honour' To Be Nominated For Grammys

It has been over eight years that BTS members took to the stage of Grammy Awards for their debut performance. At Sunday’s Grammy Awards, the South Korean boy band will have their more firsts. In an interview with USA Today, BTS’ Jimin opened up about the Grammys nomination and performances. Jimin stated that they are ‘really excited’ and that it still feels surreal. Jimin said that the members are ‘still figuring out what to make of it’. He added that they know that it is a great honour and they are ‘deeply thankful’ for the same. Jimin said that the seven-group members are trying their best to deliver ‘a great performance’ in order to return all the support they are receiving from their fans across the globe.

BTS react to being the first K-pop group to be nominated at Grammys

BTS’ RM said that performance is what the group wanted more with even more than a nomination or winning awards. He stated that they are a ‘performance team’, so performing their own song was ‘one of their final dreams’ in their musical journey. He revealed that they are ‘flattered and excited’ at the same time.

BTS’ J-Hope said that they have grown up watching the Grammys and they consider it to be one of the biggest awards. Thus, a win for them would ‘mean a lot for them’. He further added that ‘it’s indicative’ of how much BTS’ ARMY loves them and they meant to ‘give comfort’ with their album, Dynamite. J-Hope revealed that the group feels that many people ‘resonated with the song’ even during hardships.

BTS’ RM said the song was a ‘gateway to new possibilities'. He stated that for eight years when they had hardships and bad things from the outside or inside, the group found a way when the noble coronavirus pandemic hit last year. BTS' Dynamite gave more than ‘Dynamite’ as it symbolised a stairway to another world.

BTS’ Suga said that when nominations were out and they were to perform, they were ‘obviously filled with joy’ but their ARMY seemed ‘much happier than them’. Suga stated that they always wonder: ‘Would any of this have been possible without ARMY?’. RM said that they’ve got many blessings and called their whole journey ‘the best luck’ they’ve received.

It was in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that BTS’ Suga expressed their wish to ‘go to the Grammy’s'. The BTS members laughed lightheartedly when Suga stated this. A few months later, the boy band attended the Grammy Awards in the year 2019 as presenters. BTS walked the red carpet and promised that ‘they would be back’. Last year, BTS made an appearance as Grammys' performers on the stage during rapper Lil Nas X’s performance of Old Town Road. In the behind-the-scenes video from the award ceremony, the group spoke about how much they would love the opportunity to perform their own song on the stage.

Image Source: Big Hit Entertainment Twitter