Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS members Suga and J-Hope took to their social media to mark the Korean New Year and extended greetings of the festival to their fans, called ARMY. The members of the rap line also shared a glimpse into their celebration. Take a look at their celebration.

BTS' Suga and J-Hope celebrate Korean New Year

Taking to their official individual Instagram handle, Suga and J-Hope shared a glimpse into their Korean New Year celebration. J-Hope, who is also affectionately called Hobi, roamed around the city and took polaroid pictures to celebrate the New Year as seen in his pictures. The rapper sported a stylish outfit for his outing and wrote in his caption, ''Happy Lunar New Year x_x''

On the other hand, Suga shared a look into his celebration by posting a picture of his delicious traditional meal for the occasion. The main rapper of BTS devoured Tteokguk, a traditional Korean dish also known as sliced rice cake soup, to celebrate the New Year and extended wishes to the ARMY by captioning the post, ''Happy New Year''.

ARMY's reaction to Suga and J-Hope's post

Fans shared the BTS members' enthusiasm and sent wishes to them via social media. However, fans were quick to notice that Suga was using a bowl and spoons with BTS' symbols on them. One ARMY tweeted, ''This really shows that if army left bts or vise versa that's really nothing It's only meaningful if they are together.... A lesson from Suga's chopsticks...''

Idk but I feel Namjoon n jhope went to the same place I might be wrong 🤝 pic.twitter.com/tGDFKnuOy8 — Ree (@reesaysss) February 1, 2022

More on BTS

Recently, member of the band, Jimin tested positive for COVID-19 as well as got treated for acute appendicitis. A statement issued by their company, Big Hit, read, ''Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31."

Love and support for the singer started pouring in as the singer started trending on Twitter. BTS' managing company assured the fans that Jimin was making a speedy recovery.

