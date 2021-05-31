BTS' Suga & Jimin Reveal How They're Taking Care Of Their Mental Health Amid The Pandemic

Since the release of BTS' Butter, the band has been giving a number of interviews to news outlets all over the globe. Recently the band appeared on The One Show, where they were interviewed by Ronan Keating. During the interview, the channel also invited questions from BTS' ARMY, a name preferred by their most avid followers.

One of the fans, a young lady, asked the band how they were taking care of their mental health, especially in times like these, explaining how "it was a hard year everyone's had". BTS' Suga and Jimin credited exercise and running for their elevated moods.

More from BTS' interview on The One Show

The question asked by one of the ARMY, is quite relevant as it truly has been a hard year for most people. The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the very lives of people, isolating some from one another, often leading to depression. BTS' Jimin also credited "working out" for his good mood.

He explained how when you go for a run and come back sweaty, your "mood gets better". The singer also added how you will also "sleep better", in this case. BTS' Suga then added how he had recently gotten into exercising. He mentioned how it helped in relieving him of his stress.

Suga's mental health has been the focus of media attention for a while. The rapper has often discussed his struggles with fans, even talking about how "mental health needs to be discussed". As fans will know, Min Yoon-Gi aka Suga battled with depression in his early 20's. In fact, the rapper even took some time off from the world of entertainment to seek treatment.

More from BTS' latest interactions

Members of the K-Pop band, BTS, recently appeared in a AskAnythingChat interview where V, Suga, Jimin, Jin, RM, Jungkook, and J-Hope were asked several questions by the ARMY. The band was asked what their favourite thing about being in the band was and the group gave some funny responses. BTS' Jin, explained how he likes the fact the V often shares funny photos of himself. While BTS' Jimin mentioned how he liked the fact that Suga often cooks for the band whenever on vacation. Meanwhile, BTS' V, explained how he likes the fact that J-Hope always buys presents for the band members.

Image - BTS' Instagram

