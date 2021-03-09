BTS' Suga Celebrates 28th B'day; Take A Look At Some Of Yoongi's Interesting Facts

On March 9, 2021, BTS' Suga aka Min Yoon-gi, celebrated his 28th birthday. The singer and a rapper, who made his debut with BTS in the year 2013, is BTS’ lead rapper, songwriter and record producer. Suga enjoys a massive fan following and never fails to own the spotlight every time he is either performing or slaying his stylish looks. Loved by the BTS’ ARMY, Suga often makes headlines for being vocal about his thoughts and opinions and is considered as a role model amid the Bangtan Boys. On his birthday, here are some interesting facts and trivia about Suga that you must know.

Wishing Happy birthday Suga, take a look at Suga's trivia

Suga is ‘slightly taller’ than the average Korean

According to the Koreaboo, in a live broadcast, Suga revealed that he is ‘slightly taller’ than the average Korean who are in their 20s. Suga's height is 5’9’’. The singer often teases his BTS’ members such as Jimin to catch up with his height. However, he also mentioned that he does not consider himself to be tall and that it doesn’t bother him. He simply concluded that he has accepted himself and loves himself.

Suga loves performing in black suits

Alongside being a singer and a rapper, Suga is also considered to be a style icon. It is evident from Yoongi's photos that the former likes to wear comfortable outfits and he is often seen donning black tees which he pairs with long black oversized coats and black pants. In an interview with Billboard, he revealed that for him fashion and music are ‘inseparable’ and that ‘music is not just about listening anymore’. He thinks that visuals are important. Suga stated that he is fond of bracelets and king rings.

The BTS’ member is a basketball lover

K-pop Herald revealed that the singer played basketball as a student and further proceeded to practice it daily as a trainee. Alongside playing basketball, Suga has also learned to play the piano on his own. The multi-talented BTS member has also studied photography.

Suga was tricked into becoming a BTS member

Speaking to Rookie King Channel in 2013, Suga revealed that he didn’t want to become a rapper. He, initially, wished to become a composer, which is why he joined the Big Hit Entertainment. Yoongi revealed that the agency’s funder and co-CEO, Bang Si-Hyuk ‘fooled’ him to sign the contract with the agency.

No Tattoos

In the year 2016, in an interview with Grazia, Suga revealed that he has never got a tattoo. He revealed that he wishes to do charity work. He said that the tattoos could be seen negatively, so he is holding back.

Image Source: BTS official Instagram