BTS' Suga Creates 'dark But Realistic' Aura In 'Shadow', Here's How Twitter Reacted

K-pop band BTS finally dropped their comeback trailer. Fans were astounded to see Min Yoon Gi, popularly known by his stage name Suga release a dark and realistic rap song Shadow on January 9th, 2020. Fans are now speculating theories and underlying meaning behind the comeback trailer-cum-music video by BTS Suga.

Shadow is a part of BTS’ next album Map of the Soul: 7 and it is reportedly an extended version of their latest Map of the Soul: Persona. This comeback album of BTS Suga, for which the fans have been waiting for the past 10 months, has been a rage among K pop fans. The trailer comes in the form of a new song, titled Interlude: Shadow, sung entirely by BTS Suga which received a lot of reactions and started trending on Twitter.

Here are some of the fan reactions to Shadow by BTS Suga

king — tom filho 🍅 ⁷ (@prazertom) January 10, 2020

Also Read | BTS' Suga Hollers Comeback With 'Shadow'; Haunts Twitter With 'Map Of The Soul 7' Trailer

This reminded me of Jungkook in the DNA MV teaser. Same camera movements! #Shadow pic.twitter.com/YjJ9WrV1cB — José/JK Mixtape⁷ (@TheJose8A) January 9, 2020

Also Read | K-Pop: Former EXO Artist Tao Mistaken For BTS Bandmember, Here's How He Reacted

Also Read | BTS Fandom Comes Out With Crazy Theories Since 'Map Of The Soul: 7' New Is Out!

It's not a dark CONCEPT. It's a dark REALITY. That's the sincerity & genuineness of Yoongi & BTS speaking, not some dark concept thrown to appeal to certain audience.#SHADOW #ShadowComebackTrailer #shadowbysuga @BTS_twt — 🐝☕S⁷нуρєямαякєт [SLOW] (@Singular_Seven) January 9, 2020

Also Read | BTS' New Album To Be Released On February 21 | Read All Details Here

You can't have a Shadow without Ego.



Those black hooded people with the cellphones are the critics, obsessive fans, paparazzi.

They only see the persona and not the real person.

Filming to find flaws, mistakes, to criticize and gossip. @BTS_twt #SHADOW pic.twitter.com/gaTvnPmWgM — 🦋 Mari's Blue World⁷ 🦋 (@Dnaworldforever) January 10, 2020

OMG IT'S YOONTRO — K-Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) January 9, 2020

Watch Map of the Soul: 7 Intro BTS Suga Interlude Shadow here:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.