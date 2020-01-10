The Debate
BTS' Suga Creates 'dark But Realistic' Aura In 'Shadow', Here's How Twitter Reacted

Music

BTS Suga captivated the listeners through a realistic comeback trailer of their next Map of the Soul: 7. Here is how Twitteratis reacted to the video song.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
BTS SUGA

K-pop band BTS finally dropped their comeback trailer. Fans were astounded to see Min Yoon Gi, popularly known by his stage name Suga release a dark and realistic rap song Shadow on January 9th, 2020. Fans are now speculating theories and underlying meaning behind the comeback trailer-cum-music video by BTS Suga.

Shadow is a part of BTS’ next album Map of the Soul: 7 and it is reportedly an extended version of their latest Map of the Soul: Persona. This comeback album of BTS Suga, for which the fans have been waiting for the past 10 months, has been a rage among K pop fans. The trailer comes in the form of a new song, titled Interlude: Shadow, sung entirely by BTS Suga which received a lot of reactions and started trending on Twitter.

Here are some of the fan reactions to Shadow by BTS Suga

Also Read | BTS' Suga Hollers Comeback With 'Shadow'; Haunts Twitter With 'Map Of The Soul 7' Trailer

Also Read | K-Pop: Former EXO Artist Tao Mistaken For BTS Bandmember, Here's How He Reacted

Also Read | BTS Fandom Comes Out With Crazy Theories Since 'Map Of The Soul: 7' New Is Out!

Also Read | BTS' New Album To Be Released On February 21 | Read All Details Here

Watch Map of the Soul: 7 Intro BTS Suga Interlude Shadow here:

 

 

 

