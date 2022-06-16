BTS' Suga Didn't Plan To Feature In PSY's 'That That'; Reveals How ARMY Changed His Mind

Apart from establishing himself as one of the biggest rappers in K-pop, BTS member Suga also impressed the world with his skills as a producer. The young artiste contributed to the growth of the septet by not only lending his voice but also participating in songwriting and producing. He also ventured into producing by collaboration with other big K-pop stars like IU.

Recently, he collaborated with Gangnam Style singer PSY for his comeback album's title track That That. Originally, the 29-year-old rapper was supposed to stick to producing the track, rap his verse and enjoy the success while sitting in the backseat. However, the seasoned K-pop star managed to convince Suga to feature in the music video as well.

Suga reveals he featured in That That MV for ARMY

In an interview with Weverse magazine, Suga talked about simply producing and writing That That. Talking about how PSY asked him to feature his vocals in the song too, he said, ''I was just going to write the song and dip out, but then he said, “You have experience featuring on other songs, don’t you?” I was like, 'Featuring could be okay …' And I did it.''

''Then he said it would be a bit weird if I wasn’t in the music video, and said, “Just try it once and see how it goes,” and I said, “I’ll just do the verse and be off,” and the next thing I know, I’m dancing, too,'' he quipped. Suga was further convinced to participate more in the venture after he liked the rough version of the music video choreography that PSY showed him.

''I thought it was fun since it was so much different from his previous choreography," he said. However, he concluded by revealing that he featured in the music video 'purely' for his fans. ''I did the music video purely for all the ARMY watching,'' BTS rapper Suga stated.

Meanwhile, BTS announced that they are going to focus more on solo projects as they tearfully explained their future plans and how they will meet the fans in the future as a group again. The announcement came after the South Korean septet dropped their tenth album Proof.