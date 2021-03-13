BTS’ Suga Donates Whopping 100 Million Won To Help Cancer Patients On His Birthday

BTS is currently on top of the world, thanks to their ever-growing fanbase. Now, BTS’ star rapper-producer-songwriter, Suga aka Min Yoongi has decided to donate 100 million to help pediatric cancer patients. The performer carried out the philanthropic activity in celebration of his birthday. Suga celebrated his 28th birthday on March 9.

As of March 11, the Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital shared the big news that Suga has donated 100 million won (approximately $87,980) for the treatment of pediatric cancer patients. The kind donation was received well by the hospital administration who expressed their sincere gratitude towards Suga's heartwarming act. However, this is not the first time, Suga has showcased his heart of gold. Suga, who loves to celebrate his birthday by doing charitable acts, had donated 100 million won and 329 dolls in 2019, under the name of his official fan club. Last year, Suga's birthday was celebrated with a donation of 100 million won to help the residents of his hometown, Daegu, from the coronavirus pandemic.

Suga’s shoulder injury

Earlier this year, it was reported that BTS' Suga had undergone shoulder surgery after he was diagnosed with a torn shoulder labrum. The singer made big news as he came on a life to tell his fans to not worry and he will make a big comeback. He was under physical therapy for some time now. Back in 2013, Suga was diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder. He had fully recovered from it and had rejoined the boy band, only to become one of the most popular band’s of all time.

Suga’s BTS Story

Singer and rapper, Suga made his debut with BTS in the year 2013. He is currently BTS’ lead rapper, songwriter, and record producer. Suga enjoys a massive fanbase, thanks to his electrifying performances and stylish looks. However, it is funny to learn that Suga had once revealed that he didn’t want to become a rapper. He, initially, wished to become a composer, which is why he joined the Big Hit Entertainment. He said that the agency’s funder and co-CEO, Bang Si-Hyuk had ‘fooled’ him to sign a contract with the agency and he became a rapper with the boy band.

BTS will become the first Korean band to perform at the upcoming 63rd Grammy Awards, set to air on March 14.