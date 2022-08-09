BTS’ SUGA Gives Perfect Response To Jin’s Attempt Of Poking Fun At Him; ARMY Reacts

Global sensation BTS might have taken some time off from their performances as a band together, however, their social media posts have been a respite for fans. BTS's oldest two members, Jin and SUGA who are quite close to each other, are known for their fun banter on social media as they are often seen pulling each other’s legs.

Recently, Jin poked fun at his fellow band member SUGA after the latter who is currently enjoying vacation with family shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram. SUGA whose real name is Min Yoongi can be seen standing in front of a board that read, “Let’s greet first.” The picture left Jin reacting, where he expressed his concerns about the former’s health.

BTS Jin, SUGA indulge in fun banter

Jin commented below SUGA’s pictures from the family vacation on Instagram and wrote, “Why have you become so thin.. I sent pocket money (to your account) Buy some food for yourself and eat”. Jin’s comments were written in a friendly way, not meaning any harm to the fellow BTS member.

Following the comment, SUGA who was also in a playful mood, reacted the same and wrote, “As I checked my account, the money hasn’t come in though?”, which meant that he has caught on to Jin’s attempts at being the cool brother and is, in fact, waiting for the pocket money as promised.

ARMY was delighted to watch the cute banter between the two stars. One of the Twitter users commented, “I LOVE THEM SO MUCH” while another wrote, “Yoongi doesn't joke about the money he's very serious.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “facts he straight up like "where my money at?”

Meanwhile, Suga is lying low on the activities front. He dropped That That, a collaboration with the legend, PSY. Suga is said to be working on some music. But no announcement has been made yet. Jin, on the other hand, has been dropping by the premieres of various movies, and he is moving about in the social circles of film stars. ARMY is awaiting the debut of Actor Jin.

😂 facts he straight up like "where my money at?💲💵 🤣 — Crystal⁷ (@CrystalShines95) August 8, 2022

Yoongi doesn't joke about money 😭 he's very serious 😭 — niken ⁷ (@hyyhwhalien) August 7, 2022

I LOVE THEM SO MUCH 😭😭 — _jinuve⁷_ (@zjinsface) August 7, 2022

IMAGE: Instagram/suga.bts_jin