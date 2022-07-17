BTS' Suga Joins PSY At His Concert For 1st Live Performance Of 'That That'; ARMY Reacts

South Korean music has surely taken the world by storm with its foot-tapping beats and songs. Bands like BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT and several other K-Pop artists, including PSY, have grown to global recognition. Earlier this year, BTS' Suga and PSY released their maiden collaboration, That That which was loved by millions.

While the song still tops the playlists of music-buffs, Suga recently surprised his fans with a special appearance at PSY's concert.

As per various reports, Suga made a surprise appearance on the second day of PSY's SUMMER SWAG 2022. The show was held at Jamsil Olympic Stadium, Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday, July 16. The show was filled with PSY's summer brand performance where the Gangnam Style singer also wowed the audience with his performance. The singer was then joined by BTS' rapper Suga, who gave a 'Mic Drop' performance, where he would throw the mic after each song. He was also seen dancing to the track That That, which marked his first LIVE performance of the song.

Nearly 30,000 spectators were present at the stadium who were surprised by Suga's unexpected appearance. Fans could not help but cheer for the BTS member and also shower him with their love. BTS' fan ARMY is also reacting on the rapper's surprise appearance on social media.

ARMY reacts to Suga's surprise appearance

The microblogging site Twitter was filled with reactions coming from BTS fan ARMY across the world. Fans could not keep calm watching Suga dance his heart out at the concert. Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote, "I didn't know how much I needed this "that that" performance until now...omg Suga and Psy's energy is unmatched. YOONGI MARRY ME HE'S SO HOT FOR THIS," while another penned, "THE SCREAMS FOR MIN YOONGI, HIS ENERGY, HIS PERFORMANCE , HIS DANCE MOVES , THE MIC DROP AT THE END, CUTE interaction with PSY, OH GOSH I AM GOING INSANE HERE!" A user wrote, "Whwttt?????MIN YOONGI PERFORMANCE THAT THAT AHHHH I CAN'T BELEIVE.. GUYS THIS HAPPENED...PROUDER SUGA PERFORMED THAT THAT TODAY ON PSY CONCERT AHH THIS CAN'T BE REALL OHH." Here is how others reacted to Suga's performance.

