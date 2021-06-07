BTS' Suga Once Saved The Life Of Korean YouTuber Jihoon, Here's How

K-pop band BTS has been winning over the world with their new music and also their behaviour. Recently, an Indian man who works in Korea revealed how BTS' Suga is kind and cares for people around him. Other than this, it was also revealed that the singer saved the life of Korean YouTuber Jihoon.

BTS' Suga proves to be a kind human

As per Bollywood Life, an Indian man who works in Seoul, Korea as a delivery man recited an incident. He revealed that he had to deliver food on a rainy day and before leaving he read Suga's message on a Riders Request App. BTS' Suga wrote that the delivery person should drive carefully and he doesn't care if the food is a bit late.

Another incident includes Korean YouTuber Jihoon when he was really ill. The YouTuber was a trainee at Big Hit and as per the publication, he revealed that one day he was feeling very sick and felt nauseous. He went on to throw up many times, this was noticed by the singer who took the responsibility and called a taxi to take Jihoon to a hospital. While he was getting treated, Suga paid the bills for his IV drips, medicines and other requirements. He also stayed there until Jihoon's condition got better.

Other BTS' members have always talked about how Suga is the strongest man out of them. Earlier, even Jhope revealed an incident where Suga took the initiative to help. Suga carried Jhope to the emergency room when he wasn't feeling good due to stress-related enteritis. In various interviews, Suga has been opened about fighting depression and how music helps him to stay calm.

More about Suga's latest work

The singer went on to release the second part of his mixtape, D-2, on May 22, 2020. After which he went to contribute to the band's album Be, where he wrote the songs - Life Goes On, Fly To My Room, Blue & Grey, Telepathy and Skit. He was recently featured in BTS Butter, which is the band's summer song. The music video went on to break various records within hours of its release. Watch the video here.

IMAGE: BTS Official's Instagram

