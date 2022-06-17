BTS' Suga Refers To Grammy Performance As 'stressful'; 'experience I Won’t Soon Forget'

South Korean boyband BTS has a number of records and achievements to their name. Since their debut in 2013, the seven-member band comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook managed to garner immense love and fame from fans all over the world and even created history by becoming the first and only K-pop artist to perform at the Recording Academy award show. While their Grammy performance was a massive hit among the audience, BTS’ Suga recently opened up about how stressful it was.

BTS’ Suga opens up about their stressful performance at Grammy 2022

During a recent interaction with Weverse magazine, BTS member Suga reflected on the band’s performance at the Grammy Awards 2022. While stating how they practiced really hard for their performance, he asserted that they weren't planning to do that kind of performance again for quite a while. “We had a part that involved clothes and there was a dance break in the middle, too. The process of getting ready was extremely hectic, too: Seokjin got hurt, and Hobi and Jung Kook were in quarantine, so there were times when it was just four of us,” he added.

Moreover, while stating how it was an experience he won't soon forget, Suga said, “And the directors were really enthusiastic about the performance. So it was a bit stressful getting ready … but I guess it was also sort of fun, looking back now."

He even opened up about the struggles they went through during the rehearsals and revealed that the viewers don't realise that the band members talk about it a lot between themselves.

He stated, "The performance went off without a hitch anyway. The part of the performance involving our clothes kept not working out, including during the rehearsal the day before, so I thought we must have had some kind of luck because it ended up going fine on the day regardless. Whenever we try to do something like that, we typically always fail. (laughs) Viewers wouldn’t realize it, but we talk about it a lot between ourselves, so we were really worried, but fortunately it all turned out in the end."

On the other hand, J-Hope described the septet's performance as 'an absolute whirlwind'. He revealed that he only got a day to practice the performance as he had tested positive for the deadly virus. ''I think making it to the Grammy Awards stage, under those circumstances, is what put me in the mindset I had for the performance,'' he added.

Image: Instagram/@agustd