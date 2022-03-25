BTS' Suga Reveals He Had Symptoms Of COVID-19 But Asked Not To Disclose It; Explains Why

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS kept busy since November last year as they held their first in-person concert-- Permission To Dance On Stage- Los Angeles-- since the pandemic started. After delivering a grand show at LA's SoFi stadium, the band returned to South Korea to prepare for their PTD On Stage concerts in Seoul. Upon returning, band member Suga contracted COVID- 19 and was asked to self-isolate to recover.

In the statement issued by BTS' managing company, Big Hit Entertainment, it was mentioned that the rapper did not experience any symptoms and is on the path to a speedy recovery. However, in a recent BTS VLive, it appears to be a completely different case as Suga, real name Min Yoon Gi, revealed that he was, in fact, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms but chose to hide it from the fans.

BTS Suga reveals why he hid COVID symptoms from fans

In a recent VLive by the band members--Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook-- the 28-year-old rapper revealed that he was experiencing mild symptoms after contracting the novel coronavirus. However, he asked his team to conceal this information from the ARMY as he did not want to make them worry about his health. Check out the video here.

The gesture has warmed the hearts of many as fans took to Twitter to laud the rapper for showing concern towards the fans. One fan wrote, ''the way yoongi even with mild symptoms of covid worried if we would be worried about him says a lot about'' while another fan wrote, ''BRO— WE STAN THE RIGHT MAN!''.

why would we even lower our standard when yoongi had symptoms when he was diagnosed of covid but, he asked the staff not to mention about it and instead to wrote that he is asymptomatic cos he don’t want us to get worried!



Meanwhile, BTS member J-Hope reportedly contracted COVID-19 and is exhibiting no symptoms. As per the statement issued by Big Hit Entertainment, ''J-Hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 this morning (March 24). j-hope has completed up to his third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine''.

