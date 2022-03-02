BTS' Suga Reveals He Penned Lyrics For 'Stay Alive' Song During Flight To US; Read

The popular South Korean boy band BTS has surely taken the world by storm with their chartbuster tracks and quirky moves. All seven members of the band enjoy a massive fan following and also release their individual songs. They often have interactive sessions with their fans and never fail to amaze them with their work. In a recent VLive chat with his fans, BTS' Suga talked about this new hairstyle, latest song and made several revelations.

Highlights from BTS member Suga's recent live session have been making rounds on the internet. The singer titled the live session as 'My hair has grown a lot longer.' The singer further spoke about his long hair and said, "My hair's gotten a lot longer right? I'm growing it for now. There are people saying grow my hair longer, and there are people saying to cut it." A fan further teased the band member, saying he is getting younger, when Suga laughed and said, "I'm 30, I'm not that old yet."

Suga on his new track Stay Alive

During the live session, Suga talked about his new track Stay Alive that he wrote and composed, while his bandmate Jungkook sang it. Suga asked his fans for feedback, which his fans definitely loved. He further revealed he wrote the song and another one Girl Of My Dreams, on the flight to the US. He revealed he recorded Girl Of My Dreams as soon as he landed.

More about Stay Alive

The much-anticipated song Stay Alive was released on February 11 as a part of 7FATES: CHAKHO, the band's webtoon. The song was crooned by the youngest member of the group, Jungkook, while Suga produced it. As soon as the song was out, it went on to break several records across the world in less than 24 hours. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the track topped the iTunes Charts in 74 countries within only six hours of its release. It topped the charts in countries like Japan, Thailand, Argentina, France, Finland, Germany, Chile and even the US. The song dethroned many artists, including Ed Sheeran and Nicki Minaj's position on the chart.

Image: Instagram/@agustd