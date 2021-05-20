BTS' Suga Shares How He Overcomes 'language Barrier' Using Music With Non-Korean Fans

The South Korean band BTS has now emerged as one of the most famous bands globally. However, their fan army knows that many members from the septet aren’t fluent in English. Now, in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, BTS’ Suga explained how he tries to overcome the language barrier using music. The singer shared that while he was growing up, he listened to American hip hop and pop music.

BTS’ Suga added that his English wasn’t good at the time. Hence, he would read the lyrics and their translation to understand a track. For him, it was obvious that what native English speakers would consider as ‘key lines, verses or punchlines’ in a song, he couldn’t understand them because of the intricacies of the language. BTS’ Suga feels that intricacies of English are an ‘unavoidable’ part of the language barrier.

Hence, BTS’ Suga admits that now he tries to pen down lyrics that can be easily understood and comprehended by people who do not speak Korean. According to BTS’ Suga, it is important to find a ‘happy medium’ where people from both the languages and cultures can find a common ground of understanding. He added that he tries to write lyrics which is ‘sort of a happy middle’ for people belonging to different languages.

Currently, BTS’ Suga is learning English and trying to get more familiar with the language. However, if he gets both English and Korean speakers to understand his song then it is a win-win situation for him. During the same interaction, Suga also shared that he is feeling good and comfortable at the moment. But he has to often deal with negative emotions as they come and go. The singer revealed that negative emotions are like cold weather for him, as it comes back in a cycle, year after year. Suga added that when his fans listen to his music and feel comfort and get consoled by the lyrics that express such dark emotions, it makes him feel good and encouraged. The musician believes that negative emotions are not something that needs to be hidden but needs to be discussed and expressed.

(Image: Suga Instagram)

