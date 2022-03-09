BTS Star Suga's B'day: Halsey's Post Features Her Twin's Pic With Her Son; ARMY Goes Gaga

An indication of the massive popularity of BTS is the manner in which the ARMY marks the birthdays of its lead stars. The fans express their love in different ways, be it by creating edits or reminiscing their favourite moments of Korean artists. This was witnessed when Suga turned 29 on Wednesday.

There was a flood of heartwarming posts by the ARMY as they celebrated his career, songs, and performances. Not just the fans, even some well-known faces extended their greetings to the rapper on his birthday. One of them was Halsey. The singer dropped a photo of her son with Suga, and that was enough for the fans to be super delighted.

Halsey's birthday message for Suga leaves ARMY overwhelmed

Halsey's birthday message for Suga featured a small-sized collage that consisted of three pictures. The highlight of the post was Suga holding her baby and flashing a smile while holding the little one. The other moments on the post on Instagram stories included him holding a drink towards the camera and another of the two artists clicking a photo on a camera.

The Grammy-nominated artist referred to the birthday boy as her 'twin' and wished him for his special day. Take a look at the post here -

The ARMY went gaga over the gesture and the pic of Suga with Halsey's son left them overwhelmed. Right from words like 'OMG. Look at him' to emojis showcasing their emotional state, the fans could not hold their excitement.

Halsey birthday greetings to bts Suga on ig story 😍😍 Suga hyung holding halseys baby,,,, wt😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LAX6HtrdRc — Pearlloot2@gmail.com (@pearlloot2) March 8, 2022

OH MY GOD HE IS HOLDING THE BABY HE'S HOLDING HALSEY'S BABYYY😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mi0Cpmq3qi — vid🇮🇳ॐ YOONGI DAY🥂 (@suga_theprod) March 8, 2022

halsey posted this for suga day on her instagram story, omg 🥺 pic.twitter.com/WXb1UTTNlb — ◡̈ (@agustdfms) March 8, 2022

Suga and Halsey's collaboration

The duo had worked together on the song Suga's Interlude in 2019, which was a part of her album Maniac. In the peppy track, Suga had rapped in Korean amid the English words rendered by Halsey.

BTS on the professional front

Meanwhile, BTS has kept fans excited for the next project after the success of the last single Permission to Dance. They're also is in contention for the Grammys which are scheduled to be held on April 3. The 54th edition of the music gala had been delayed due to the ride of COVID-19 cases from earlier January 31.

The band, which was nominated for the awards last time, has been nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their chartbuster Butter.

