The South Korean boy band BTS has one of the biggest fanbases, known as ARMY, in the world. The ARMY never fails to celebrate every achievement of the band, and shower their love for the members. As BTS' Suga's song Shadow completes two years today, January 10, the ARMY celebrated its second anniversary by sharing pictures and videos of the singer. They also mentioned why they love the song to date.

BTS released its comeback trailer Interlude: Shadow under the album BTS: Map Of The Soul: 7. The band followed its tradition to drop the trailer to mark the member's comeback at midnight on January 10, 2020. The song was much loved by the viewers. Its lyrics "I wanna be a rap star, I wanna be the top..." was followed by a much-lauded rap by Suga. Within 24 hours of its release, Interlude: Shadow hit 19.65 million views on YouTube. It also made one of the biggest openings for any comeback trailer release by BTS. The music video currently has 109 million views.

Suga's 'Shadow'

The social media platform Twitter saw the hashtag 'WeWontLetYouDownSUGA' (We won't let you down Suga) trending as January 10, 2022 marked its second anniversary. Fans from across the world shared some pictures and graphics of the South Korean rapper. A Twitter user posted a monochrome image of Suga from the song and wrote, "Happy 2 years of this masterpiece." Many also celebrated 'Shadow-versary' on the social media platform. A fan also shared their favourite lines from the song and penned, "Yoongi makes my heart go frizzy when I listen to this ! These lines from shadow hit me so hard everytime."

2 years of this masterpiece 🥺 Yoongi makes my heart go frizzy when I listen to this ! These lines from shadow hit me so hard everytime 🥺 #WeWontLetYouDownSUGA #2YearsWithInterludeShadow #BTSSUGA 💜 pic.twitter.com/nFZ3c7durt — 🌕✨;❄️💕 (@monigotjams) January 10, 2022

Its been 2 years since the released of Min Yoongi's 'Interlude: Shadow'! A masterpiece song with diff elements that compliments the lyrics and the MV itself. Thank you for this @BTS_twt#2YearsWithInterludeShadow#WeWontLetYouDownSUGA#Shadow_2주년_축하해pic.twitter.com/62kPDeMU2Q — Brey⁷ || 🇵🇭🇰🇷 (@btstaendard) January 10, 2022

A fan highlighted how the song was about the consequences of fame. The fan quipped that the song symbolised how celebs often deal with their stalkers. The fan wrote, "2yrs ago today, an iconic mv was released. this whole video symbolizes the price of fame which addresses the stalkers at their hotels, people who mobs the airports, and the shadows that he is rapping seem to be about the sasaengs." A sasaeng, or a sasaeng fan is a Korean term that refers to a fan who stalks or invades the privacy of celebrities.

2yrs ago today, an iconic mv was released



this whole video symbolizes the price of fame which addresses the stalkers at their hotels, people who mobs the airports, and the shadows that he is rapping seem to be about the sasaengs#WeWontLetYouDownSUGA#2YearsWithInterludeShadow pic.twitter.com/tbbHHN9px7 — #방탄 (@_btsrkives) January 9, 2022

Image: Twitter/@sugavenly