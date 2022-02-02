Last Updated:

BTS' Suits Worn During Grammys 2021 Auctioned At Whopping Amount, With More Items; Check

South Korean boyband BTS' suits along with more items were auctioned off at a whopping price to benefit the non-profit organisation MusiCares.

BTS

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS' suits worn during the 63rd Grammys have been auctioned off to benefit the non-profit organisation MusiCares. Along with the custom-made suits, an electric guitar signed by the seven members along with two exquisite rings were auctioned off at a whopping price in a Julien’s Auctions event. The event also included items donated by pop stars such as Katy Perry, Ozzy Osbourne, Machine Gun Kelly and more. 

BTS' suits and more items auctioned at whopping price

Taking to their social media handles as well as official website, Juliens Auctions listed the price and details of the band's item auctioned at the event. BTS wore the customised suits during the Grammys 2021 where they performed their biggest hit Dynamite in Los Angeles on March 14, 2022. As per Juliens, the suits were auctioned at $160,000, triple the amount of estimated price of $50,000. 

Along with the suits, the Epiphone brand 56 Les Paul Pro ebony electric guitar which was signed by all seven members- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook- was auctioned at $64,000 after reaching 30 bids. The bidding also included a sterling silver three-stone ring worn by member J-Hope during the performance which was auctioned at $11,520 after 23 bids. J-Hope's spiral gold-tone ring was auctioned at $6,400 with 19 bids along with his braided gold-tone which was auctioned at $6,400 with 19 bids. 

More on BTS

Recently, band member Jimin made headlines after their managing company, Big Hit, revealed that he underwent surgery for acute appendicitis as well as tested positive for COVID-19. Addressing his health, the agency stated that he is recovering after the surgery. Fans across the world sent him love and support and wished for his speedy recovery. 

The South Korean band was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys 2021 becoming the first K-pop band to achieve the feat. Recently, the band members made several records after releasing their custom-made merchandise as they got sold out within seconds. On the work front, they are all set for their next Permission to Dance on Stage concert in South Korea.

