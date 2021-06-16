'BTS The Best' Release Time In India: Know When This Compilation Album Is Streaming

Quick links:
On the occasion of their 8th debut anniversary, K-pop boyband BTS has announced a special gift for Japanese AMRYs. BTS celebrated its eighth debut anniversary by hosting a broadcast and a two-day online concert event called, Muster SOWOOZO. The K-Pop band is all set to release their BTS' Japanese compilation album, BTS The Best on June 16. Here's a look at the BTS The Best release time in India.
BTS The Best includes a total of 23 tracks that are released in the Japanese language since 2017. The album would be releasing on June 16 at 7 PM KST (3:30 PM IST). The album is made available on music streaming platforms like iTunes and Spotify. BTS The Best will feature 23 tracks on 2 CDs including hit songs like an acoustic remix of Dynamite and Japanese versions of BTS' songs DNA, Black Swan, Spring Day, all compiled from their older albums. BTS The Best album songs also include Film Out, the highly-popular track in which Jungkook has worked in collaboration with Japanese pop-rock act Back Number. According to BTS' Japanese record label, this upcoming BTS The Best album has already shipped over 1.1 million copies ahead of its official release.
DISC1 (CD)
M1. Film out
M2. DNA -Japanese ver.-
M3. Best Of Me -Japanese ver.-
M4. Lights
M5. 血、汗、涙 -Japanese ver.-
M6. FAKE LOVE -Japanese ver.-
M7. Black Swan -Japanese ver.-
M8. Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.-
M9. Go Go -Japanese ver.-
M10. IDOL -Japanese ver.-
M11. Dionysus -Japanese ver.-
M12. MIC Drop -Japanese ver.-
-Bonus Track-
M13. Dynamite
DISC2 (CD)
M1. Boy With Luv -Japanese ver.-
M2. Stay Gold
M3. Let Go
M4. Spring Day -Japanese ver.-
M5. ON -Japanese ver.-
M6. Don't Leave Me
M7. Not Today -Japanese ver.-
M8. Make It Right -Japanese ver.-
M9. Your eyes tell
M10. Crystal Snow
Along with BTS The Best Album release date, BTS also announced the release of a special edition of the Butter album. This will include a brand-new track that is dedicated to ARMYs - Permission to Dance! The song will release on July 9th aka ARMY day. BTS' Butter broke the band's own record by becoming the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours. The previous record was held by BTS for their song, Dynamite which released over nine months ago.
