BTS To Attend 64th Grammy Awards But Here's Why Jungkook Likely To Give It A Miss

South Korean boyband BTS is all set to make history at the 64th annual Grammy awards ceremony by becoming the only K-pop artist to perform there twice in a row. Moreover, the septet is also nominated for 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' for two consecutive years. If they bag the award, they will be the first and only K-pop artists to win the prestigious honour. After delivering a grandeur performance at Olympic Stadium for their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in South Korea, the members landed in America to gear up for their performance.

Member J-Hope decided to take a later flight as he was under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Although the rapper has now recovered and is ready to fly out to Las Vegas, another challenge stood by the door for the South Korean band. The youngest member of the band, Jungkook, got diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus upon arriving in Las Vegas. This has left many fans questioning if the young singer will sit out the band's Grammy performance.

Will Jungkook sit out of BTS' Grammy performance?

On March 29, BTs' managing company, Big Hit Entertainment, issued a statement to reveal that the Dynamite singer has tested positive for Coronavirus upon arriving in America. Although the statement mentioned that the singer will be taking necessary measures like quarantine and more to ensure a speedy recovery, it did not reveal whether he will miss the ceremony. The Grammy ceremony will be taking place on April 3, 2022.

Considering the recommended quarantine and isolation period to be five days with minimal symptoms, as per CDC, Jungkook is likely to miss the ceremony. However, Big Hit Entertainment has not confirmed if the young singer will get to attend and perform at the Grammys.

Meanwhile, Jungkook has been updating fans on his health and assuring them that he is recovering speedily. He took to his Instagram to share a video of himself in his room and told the ARMY, ''Everybody I am doing well. I'm moving around so my body won’t feel heavy. since I've been eating and lying down and eating and lying down, I've been moving around.''

