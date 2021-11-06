BTS To Come Out With New Album? Suga, Jungkook And RM Brainstorm On 'In The Soop'; Watch

BTS tasted success for many of its ventures this year. Tracks like Butter and Permission to Dance were chartbusters, as it became heavily talked about, amid millions of views on YouTube and other platforms. The band might just also be in contention for the Grammys next year.

However, the group is not just basking in the success, but also seems to have already started to work on their new venture. One can't say yet if they are working on a new album, or it is just a new single. Some of the members of the band seemed to be working on their new project in the show BTS in the Soop.

Is BTS working on new album? Videos from show surface on social media

BTS in the Soop features the boy band relaxing in a remote forest area and tracing some of their fun-filled and also musical activities. In the fourth episode of the second season, on November 4, Jungkook was seen working on a new song in their trailer, which also serves as their makeshift studio. Suga then joins him and asks him to not feel too pressurised as they only needed the chorus while Jungkook replied that it was his first-time experience working 'in nature.'

🐰 (warming up his voice)

🐱 don’t feel too pressured, just have to write the chorus. JK melody

🐰 ah this is the 1st time I’m writing in nature

🐱 it’s great, you get a lot, last time on ITS, I wrote so much

[maknae temporarily back to doing his real job]

Later, Suga comes out of the trailer and is joined by RM. The former then says, "Jungkook is writing the melody. There's a beat I had ready." 'What two days?" RM then replied.

"I wondered how this kind of style might suit us, and came up with a beat," Suga said. "Oh you meant for a song. I was so confused," RM replied. "Don't you think this style would be good. It's trendy, Suga said. "But we don't have many performance songs. I think we need some more.

He added, "I like that one now. I'll send you this beat. Give it a try." "It's exciting for sure," replies RM.

"We haven't had many excitng songs since 'Idol,' Suga says. He then adds, 'We need to do a good job on this so that it doesn't become too cliche.'

Suga could then be seen playing the guitar.

When Yoongi casually reported to Namjoon, Jungkook was working on the melody right after Joon's chaotic arrival 😭



Then they really teased us on the new album.



"We need to do a good job on this so it doesn't become too cliche."

BTS song with Coldplay

Meanwhile, BTS released their song My Universe in collaboration with Coldplay. It was the first time that the two bands had collaborated for a song and the BTS ARMY couldn't keep calm.