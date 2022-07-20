BTS To Come Together For Seoul Metropolitan Government Promotional Video Post Break

K-pop sensation BTS' members who are currently enjoying their break whilst also marking their solo releases are all set to come together for another Seoul Metropolitan Government promotional video. For the band who are looking at their career individually at the moment, the promotional video will mark their first activity together post their break.

The announcement was part of the organisation director Gil Ki-yeon's presentation on marketing methods to bolster tourism in Seoul. The exciting news comes after BTS was formally appointed as an honorary public relations ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo. The appointment ceremony was held at BTS studio HYBE Co Ltd's 19th-floor conference hall, co-hosted by the 2030 Busan World Expo Bidding Committee and Busan City.

While some members of the band have announced their solo projects, others are thinking to pursue their personal interests. However, amid all the individual activities scheduled, the band is now gearing up for the group's first project after the members announced a temporary break last month.

The clip is scheduled to be filmed in August. It will be uploaded on various social media platforms and YouTube. "The video that BTS participated in recorded over 100 million views within just nine days," said Gil during the presentation. "We hope to once again spread the charms of Seoul to people around the world with BTS.", he added. Specifics on what BTS will be recording have not yet been made public.

To the unknown, it is since 2016 that the pop sensation band has been an honorary ambassador for tourism in Seoul. Therefore, the band features in the capital's promotional advertisements and music videos. The promotional clip from 2020 titled "BTS - With Seoul" recorded over 500 million views on YouTube. Another music video clip that was released last year under the title "EoGiYeongCha Seoul BTS" saw over 560 million views.

Meanwhile, the band comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, in June, had announced that they were taking a break to focus on individual projects. In 2021, the then South Korean President Moon Jae-in appointed BTS as the 'Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture' ahead of the 76th UN General Assembly.

