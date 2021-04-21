BTS To Enlist In The Military Together In Mid-2022? Here's Big Hit Music Clarification

Grammy-nominated K-pop group BTS may carry out its mandatory military service together and that too in the next year itself. On April 21, 2021, in an investigative report published by Leading Investment & Securities about HYBE, research analyst Yoo Sung Man predicted the possibilities for the history-maker group at the moment. The report stated that the seven-boy group is likely to enlist in the military simultaneously before mid-2022.

BTS' military enlistment prediction

Interestingly, in the brief report, Yoo Sung Man asserted that considering the effect of the content that will be pre-produced ahead of the enlistments, the actual period of inactivity will be around one year. Sung Man further added that currently, the period of service for active-duty soldiers is one year and six months. On the other hand, following various reports regarding the same, a source from Big Hit Music stated to Xportsnews that they have nothing to tell, besides what the artists have shared, so far.

The news around BTS' military enlistment grabbed the attention of many when two members, vocal artist Jin and rapper Suga, of the seven-member boy band, turned 28-year-old in December and March, respectively. However, a new law was passed by the country, in which they increased the age from 28 to 30 for military service which meant that the boy band can remain together as a group for two more years. The permission to defer their service since 2018 came after they received the award for global cultural impact. However, it was stated that they are not exempted from doing military service.

Interestingly, the proposal for the law was made in September 2020. As per East Mojo's report, a member of the Democratic Party, Jeon Yong-gi, had then said that the careers of pop musicians like BTS can blossom in their 20s. In his statement, he had said that they (the government) cannot let military duty block the K-pop band's way at the height of their careers. During the same time, the K-pop group created history as it became the first-ever Korean group which was nominated at the Grammys 2020. The members were nominated along with singers like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.