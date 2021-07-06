BTS To Make Runway Debut With Louis Vuitton Show; Check Out Sneak Peek Here

South Korean boyband BTS is all set to make its runway debut in the upcoming Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter show in Seoul on July 7. According to an official announcement on BigHit's Twitter handle for BTS, the 7 boys will be a part of the upcoming Louis Vuitton show in Seoul. The LVMenF21 show will be broadcasted online on July 7, from 7 PM (KST).

The runway debut comes months after BTS was officially introduced as the latest Louis Vuitton ambassadors on April 23, 2021. The group had grabbed eyeballs after they hit the Grammy 2021 in custom-made Louis Vuitton suits.

#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. pic.twitter.com/WzRHWb3piB — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) April 23, 2021

BTS 'Permission to Dance' to release on July 9

BTS' runway debut comes ahead of the release of their new song 'Permission to Dance' which has been penned by American singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. The rumors of a collaboration between BTS and Ed Sheeran began doing the rounds after the American songwriter disclosed the information at a radio show on June 26. This would be the second collaboration between Ed Sheeran and BTS after their highly-acclaimed song- 'Make It Right' from the latter's 2019 album 'Map of the Soul: Persona'. It will hit the radio waves on July 9.

Meanwhile, its latest English single Butter has retained the No.1 position on Billboard’s main album chart for the fifth consecutive week. Butter, which released on May 21, 2021, had immediately made its way to the top spot and has broken multiple records. Billboard on Tuesday announced that the South Korean group's global hit Butter topped the Hot 100 chart yet again. According to the data considered by the music publication, BTS Butter drew 12.4 million U.S. streams, and sold 128,400 in the week ending June 24, while it raked in 27.6 million radio audience impressions in the week ending June 27.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.