BTS To Make Special Appearance On 'FRIENDS: The Reunion', Here's How ARMYs Reacted

It is a double delight for K-pop and 'Friends' fans across the globe and a cross-over that we did not see coming. The highly-anticipated 'Friends Reunion' episode is set to feature the global boy band sensation, HBO Max confirmed on its Twitter. The 'Friends: The Reunion' which is slated to air on May 27 is filled with a star-studded guest list and among them are BTS, which is although said to have a short appearance, but has left fans more than excited.

For the unversed, the boyband's leader Kim Namjoon who goes by the stage name 'RM' had learnt English by watching re-runs of the infamous American sitcom on DVDs that were gifted to him by his mom. And now, decades down the line, he along with other members of BTS will feature on the 'Friends Reunion' episode, in what can be seen as a crazy but happy coincidence.

"I want to manage your expectations on this - it’s a really short moment from BTS. They are great of course, but they are one of the interviews, talking briefly about why they like friends," shared 'Friends' producer Ben Winston.

I want to manage your expectations on this - it’s a really short moment from BTS. They are great of course, but they are one of the interviews, talking briefly about why they like friends. — Ben Winston (@benwinston) May 14, 2021

Netizens react

Bts BTS

will join WILL JOIN

Friends FRIENDS

Reunion REUNION pic.twitter.com/9MTnLVXBx2 — ･༓☾ moonchild ☽༓･ 🧈 (@sailorjoonie__) May 13, 2021

Wait what?!! BTS will be in 'Friends' reunion special? Life making a whole circle...

The show that Namjoon learnt English from ☺



I’m voting for @BTS_twt for #BBMAsTopSocial — Rosan🧈 (@xCeleste___) May 13, 2021

Remember when @BTS_twt and James where singing the Friends theme song for carpool karaoke. pic.twitter.com/wsyEbjeaen — 방탄소년단 Publicity™⁷🧈 (@BTSPublicity) May 13, 2021

the reunion of the tv show friends will feature bts as one of the guests??? oh my god this is HUGE — ‏ً (@TETEHOUR) May 13, 2021

the way i’m gonna be forced to watch Friends because BTS are gonna be on it pic.twitter.com/J8ZmrBWdaI — 𝘿𝘽𝙊𝙔 (@MIKYOONGl) May 14, 2021

Friends: The Reunion Guest Stars

Along with BTS, the 'Friends Reunion' episode will feature celebrities such as David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Titled as ‘The One Where They Get Back Together’, the episode will once again feature Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc resuming their roles as Monica Geller, Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, Chandler Bing, Ross Geller and Joey Tribbiani respectively. Here's what fans gauged from the 'Freinds Reunion' teaser in which the 6 actors appear to be strolling down the now-iconic Stage 24 at Warner Bros Studio. --

Friends Reunion release date

'Friends Reunion' is slated to release on May 27 on HBO Max. Directed by Ben Winston, FRIENDS reunion has retained executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane from the original sitcom.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.