BTS To Release 2 New Butter 'Sweeter/Cooler' Versions Following Billboard Feature

On June 3, 2021, BTS members took to their official Twitter handle and announced that they will be releasing new remixes of their latest English single, Butter. They dropped eight new pictures including one group picture and seven individual pictures of BTS members- RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, and Jin. They named the two new versions BTS Butter- Cooler Remix and Sweeter Remix.

In the pictures, BTS members can be seen dressed in comfy jerseys and striking various poses while clicking the pictures. One also consists of their group picture where they can be seen posing confidently. Sharing the news, the team wrote, "#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_Butter Remix Teaser Photo (Sweeter / Cooler ver.)". The announcement comes as a huge surprise for the BTS ARMY. Many fans dropped their excitement on their microblogging handle. Take a look at their reactions below.

WAIT WILL WE GET ANOTHER MV ALSO?? pic.twitter.com/6ypyYodgTY — sen ⁷ ia 📚 (@sugatradamus) June 3, 2021

I expected a sweeter cooler version the moment they said hotter version 🥲 pic.twitter.com/CcbqiFlOds — Serena⁷🧈 (@Taenascenery) June 3, 2021

I KNEW Y’ALL WAS GONNA HAVE HOTTER SWEETER AND COOLER — jaz. (Zzz) (@mp3seoul) June 3, 2021

It was only recently that BTS dropped the Hotter Remix on May 28, 2021, on its Twitter handle. BTS ARMY had been hoping for its new version since then. Furthermore, the announcement of the new versions of BTS songs comes after BTS started off Festa 2021, which is celebrating the Bangtan Boys' eighth anniversary. The festival is said to include a two-day live stream event, Muster Sowoozoo on June 13 and 14.

Moreover, BTS Butter has been breaking records not only on YouTube, Spotify but also Guinness World Record and Billboard Hot 100 No. 1. Its music video set a new 24-hour record on YouTube with over 108.2 million views. Butter surpassed the band's previous hit single, Dynamite which had over 101.1 million views. With topping the Hot 100 chart, the boy band went on to become the fastest act to have four number ones in nine months. It was only recently that the song topped the chart list. The South Korean boy band also performed the song live during the Billboard Music Awards which was held on May 23, 2021. Later, the members also appeared on talk shows with Stephen Colbert, Good Morning America, and others to promote their latest track.

