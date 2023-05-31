BTS To Release New Song Take Two To Mark 10 Year Anniversary

BigHit Music, the management agency of South Korean pop sensation BTS, on Wednesday announced they will release the digital single “Take Two” in June to mark the 10th anniversary of the music group. Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boys), better known as BTS, is a septet which comprises group leader RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The band debuted a decade ago under Big Hit Entertainment with the single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’, which was released on June 12, 2013. In a statement posted on fan community forum Weverse, BigHit Music shared the details about the band’s upcoming song and its release. “To celebrate their 10th anniversary, BTS will release the digital single ‘Take Two’ this coming June. All seven members participated in ‘Take Two’,” the agency said in the statement.

“Take Two” will be released on June 9 at 1 pm Korean Standard Time (9.30 am Indian Standard Time). BTS are currently on a break as a unit, with two members Jin and J-Hope fulfilling their mandatory military service in the South Korean armed forces. According to the agency, “Take Two” conveys BTS’ appreciation towards ARMY, their fan group, “for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you”.

“We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS, and we hope that ‘Take Two’ will become a precious ‘Gift’ from BTS to you all. We ask for your love and support for ‘Take Two’,” BigHit Music further said. In South Korea, all able-bodied men, aged 18-28, are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members were allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30. The group — known for hit songs such as “Blood Sweat Tears”, “Boy in Luv”, “ON”, and “Dynamite” — announced their hiatus last June and the members hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.