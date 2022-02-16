BTS To Return With Online & In-person Concert 'BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul'

The South Korean boy band BTS has taken the world by storm with their super hit tracks and quirky dance moves. The band, which consists of seven members - Jin, RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, is one of the leading bands in the world. While the band is still on an extended break, they are all set to return home and spread magic with their music again, in March, in Seoul, South Korea. Read further for details.

The South Korean band was last seen performing in Los Angeles, USA, back in late November and early December in 2021. As a part of the BTS Permission To Dance On Stage concert, the band had four shows. Soon after, they went on a break for the holidays as the band members did not spend the festive season with their families ever since their debut. The band further decided to extend their break and are now all set to return in March.

Details about BTS' Seoul concert

To mark their return, the band decided to begin with their homeland, South Korea. BTS will return with BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL on March 10, 12 and 13. The in-person concerts of the band will take place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium before a live audience. The concert will also be streamed online. The online live stream will be available on March 10 and 13. On the other hand, March 12 concert will be broadcasted in cinemas across the world via Live Viewing event.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many concerts of the band were cancelled. Their LA four-show concert was the first in-person concert in a while. It has now been almost two and a half years since the band performed in South Korea. Their last concert in their home country was BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' (THE FINAL). It was also held at the same venue in October 2019.

Despite being on a break, the South Korean band did not fail to entertain their fan ARMY. BTS ARMY is now nothing but thrilled to learn about their return. Their fans are trending the hashtag "BTS IS COMING" on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

Image: PR