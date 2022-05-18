BTS: 'Tomorrow' Makers Respond To Fan Outrage Over Mention Of V & Jungkook's Personal Info

One of the most popular K-dramas on Netflix, Tomorrow recently drew the ire of fans of the band BTS for mentioning the names of members V and Jungkook with their personal information in a scene. The series starring Rowoon, Kim Hee‑sun, Yoon Ji‑on and more revolves around a group of grim reapers who actually save people from committing suicide.

Considering the premise of the series, it often shows names and information of the people who are on the verge of death, already deceased, or planning to take their lives. Taking this plot further, a particular scene showed members Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook's personal information in the 'registry of entering the dead' book.

Tomorrow team responds to BTS' ARMY's backlash

The production team of Tomorrow responded to the backlash from BTS fans after they noticed V and Jungkook's personal information in a scene. The MBC drama told Newsen, as per Soompi, that the personal information shown in the drama was merely a random combination of names and numbers. The statement read, ''The birth dates on the list are simply a combination of numbers, and there are no other intentions behind them''.

In the scene, Kim Taehyung's birth details were mentioned as December 30, 1971. While his birth date is December 30, the year is different. On the other hand, another entry showed the birth date as September 1, 1997, which is Jungkook's real birth year. However, the details were attached to the name Kim Yu Rim.

Following the episode, fans took to Twitter to slam the drama for allegedly posting real information about the BTS members. Moreover, the names were mentioned in the books of dead people which further agitated the BTS fans. One netizen tweeted, ''Just found out about the mention of BTS members' names in Tomorrow.. I didn't notice it while watching since the written stuff isn't directly involved in the plot, I liked the show so much so I'm really so disappointed.. hoping @withMBC apologizes soon (sic)''

In the drama "tomorrow", there is a scene of someone writing the name of Taehyung and Jungkook's birth date in the list of dead peoples' list, like wtf, can't they find any other names, well no they must drag BTS in everything, + pic.twitter.com/pFXBWk4OQu — Aya - Proof 10.6.22 🤍🖤 (@b13t6s13army) May 16, 2022

While another wrote, ''@HYBEOFFICIALtwt@bts_bighit take legal action against the producers of MBC drama Tomorrow. There is a scene in the drama where the name and original birthday of BTS members Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook are written on the dead list. Do something about it!''.