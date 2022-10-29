BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER And More Korean Artists Win Big At THE-K Billboard Awards

On October 28, Billboard held the first THE-K Billboard Awards which focused on all the achievements scored by the prominent K-pop artists on Billboard charts. The winners were announced in three categories including, Top Artist, Global Artist, and Hot Rookie. Starting from global band BTS to NewJeans, the music award turned special after talents were acknowledged.

K Billboard Awards winners

The Top Artist award went to all-time favourite BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER while Global Artist was awarded to BTS and IVE and Hot Rookie were given to NewJeans, ENHYPEN, IVE, and Kep1er. The awards were given according to the achievements on the Billboard Hot 100, 200, and Global 200.

BTS is a South Korean septet boy band formed in 2010 which consists of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Originally a hip-hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres.

On the other hand, Ive is a South Korean girl group formed by Starship Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. They made their debut on December 1, 2021, with the single album Eleven. Kep1er is a South Korean girl group formed through the Mnet reality survival competition show Girls Planet 999. It consists of nine members: Kim Chaehyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yujin, Kim Dayeon, Seo Youngeun, Kang Yeseo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto, and Shen Xiaoting.

The new awards show has been started to promote and highlight “the dazzling achievements of K-POP artists based on the Billboard charts.” Billboard’s president, Mike Van, explained how the award ceremony was seen as a way of “supporting artists around the world.”

"The business of music is one of the most dynamic, exciting, and fastest-growing sectors in the world today. And no brand covers it all better than Billboard. Since its founding in 1894, Billboard has been showcasing the most popular artists, albums, songs, and tours on its flagship charts. Billboard charts remain the gold standard for tracking music consumption and performance and are the ultimate authority by way of music data for the industry and its fans," Koreaboo cited Mike saying.

IMAGE: Instagram/txt_bighit/bts.bighitofficial