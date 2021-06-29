BTS Track 'Butter' Tops Billboard Hot 100 Music Chart For The Fifth Consecutive Week

Korean pop band BTS keeps their record run on, as the band’s latest song Butter has retained the No. 1 position on Billboard’s main album chart for the fifth consecutive week. Butter, which released on May 21, 2021, had immediately made its way to the top spot. The song has now broken multiple records.

BTS' Butter extends No. 1 streak on Billboard Hot 100

Billboard on Tuesday announced that the South Korean group's global hit Butter topped the Hot 100 chart yet again. This is the fifth consecutive week, the song is topping the chart. According to the data considered by the music publication, the pop song drew 12.4 million U.S. streams, and sold 128,400 in the week ending June 24, while it raked in 27.6 million radio audience impressions in the week ending June 27.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated July 3, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 28, 2021

The latest chart-topping has extended the song's reign as the longest-running hit by an Asian band/artist on the list. Among the 54 titles that have attained the No. 1 spot on the Billboard list, the Butter music video is just the 11th to spend at least five weeks on the top. Previously, BTS had broken a record to become the first band to have three songs at the No. 1 position with Dynamite, Life Goes On, and Butter.

BTS took to their official Twitter account to share this news with their fanbase popularly known as ARMY. Sharing the big news, the band wrote, "FIVE weeks in a row!! #BTS_Butter is on the top of the chart again. It’s all thanks to #BTSARMY!." The band has once again beat out the songs from Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Justin Beiber, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Masked Wolf to achieve the feat.

🎉Billboard #Hot100 No.1 x 5🎉



무려 5주!! 연속 1위를 차지한 #BTS_Butter

모두 우리 아미 여러분 덕분인거 아시죠?

아포방포 💜💛💜💛💜



FIVE weeks in a row!! #BTS_Butter is on the top of the chart again. It’s all thanks to #BTSARMY!

AFBF💜💛💜💛💜#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us https://t.co/zBfrdn5BY5 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) June 28, 2021

A bit about BTS' Butter

Performed by BTS members, Butter released on May 21 and instantly went viral. The song topped iTunes charts in more than 109 regions as well as all major music charts of South Korea and Japan, earning over 20.9 million streams on the first day of its release on Spotify. The Butter music video had also garnered a massive 108.2 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.

IMAGE: BTS OFFICIAL'S TWITTER

