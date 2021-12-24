BTS Treats Fans On Christmas Eve; Releases 'Butter' Holiday Dance Practice Video; WATCH

BTS took its fans by surprise by dropping a dance practice video for Butter (Holiday Remix). The South Korean boy band revealed their video right ahead of Christmas and could be seen decked up in adorable festive sweaters and quirky headbands as they danced to the holiday version of their Grammy-nominated single. Released at the beginning of December, the holiday version comes as the fifth remix to their song, following Hotter, Cooler, Sweeter, as well as one with Megan Thee Stallion

BTS releases the dance practice video for 'Butter (Holiday Remix)'

Originally released in May 2021, the track has been twisted into myriad versions which received unparalleled love from the ARMY. The surprise is seen more special as the band announced that they would be taking a little bit of rest. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook look all things adorable in this festive clip. Take a look.

At present, the septet seems to be taking a little hiatus and reaping the joys of the festive season, however, continue to be active on their social media handles. Meanwhile, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung came out with his Christmas tree, which sounds soulful. ARMY members heaped praises on their beloved member, noting that the track makes for the perfect Christmas present.

BTS' Suga tests positive for COVID-19

Meanwhile, BTS' Suga tested positive for COVID after his return from the US. Making the announcement, BigHit noted that he tested positive for the virus upon his arrival in Korea. ''BTS member Suga was confirmed with COVD-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23.'', excerpts from the statement read. Providing further updates, they wrote, "Suga completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.'' Lastly, they mentioned that they'll do everything in their capacity to ensure the singer's speedy recovery, while diligently cooperating with the guidelines and requests of the healthcare authorities.

