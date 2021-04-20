BTS, TWICE, TXT And More Lined Up To Perform At The 2021 Lotte Duty Free Family Concert

Lotte Duty Free Family Concert has finally revealed the lineup for this year! The online concert held by Lotte Duty Free boasts a stellar lineup, with artists like BTS, TXT coming back along with Super Junior D&E, ITZY and TWICE. The lineup was announced on April 20, 2021, on Lotte Duty Free's official Twitter handle.

âœ¨Sign up at Lotte Duty Free Online store and apply for Lotte Duty Free online family concert for free! âœ¨

âœ¦Go to apply https://t.co/ZTE8npFzMC âœ¦

ðŸŒ±Cast: BTS, SUPER JUNIOR D&E, TWICE, ITZY, TOMMOROWXTOGETHER, Special stage mc SUPER JUNIOR SHINDONG

ðŸŒ±Date: May 16, 5 PM (KST) pic.twitter.com/m6i6070A5M — ë¡¯ë°ë©´ì„¸ì  (@lottedfs_global) April 20, 2021

A look at 2021 Lotte Duty Free Family Concert lineup details

The 2021 Lotte Duty Free Family Concert is one of the popular concerts which features several K-Pop artists. This year, Super Junior's Shindong will be the special MC for the concert. The concert is set to air on May 16, 2021, at 5 PM KST (1.30 PM IST). The slogan for this year is "Meet the green vibes, greet the duty free life". The aim is to encourage the masses to protect the environment and our planet. According to Soompi, the performances will be filmed in advance and the hosts will make use of augmented reality (AR) and extended reality (XR) to make the performances more vivid. They will be working with CJ ENM to make the concert an enjoyable experience.

The concert is free of cost and accessible to only the members of Lotte Duty Free who have a lifetime membership. The hosts of the concert have laid out the procedure to get an entry into the concert. 2021 Lotte Duty Free Family Concert will be held on a popular micro-video streaming platform and it will be available in six languages including Chinese, Korean, English and Vietnamese.

The CEO of Lotte Duty Free said that they hope that this concert turns to be a healing experience for the viewers. They have prepared this concert with a wish to return to normal life and with Lotte Duty Free's aim towards an environment-friendly business lifestyle.

This concert will be a good treat for the fans of the artists who have released songs in recent weeks. TWICE recently held their concert "Twice in Wonderland" and they are going to release a Japanese single titled Kura Kura on May 12. Super Junior recently released their album Renaissance whereas ITZY is gearing for a comeback on April 30 with their album Guess Who. BTS held an online free concert Bang Bang Con on April 17, 2021, which garnered over 2.7 million views at its peak.

(Promo Image Courtesy: ITZY & BTS Twitter, TXt & Twice Instagram)