BTS Unveils 'Proof' Album’s Tracklist 1; 'Born Singer’ & Other Songs Delight ARMY

South Korean popular band BTS finally unveiled the first part of their tracklist for the upcoming anthology album Proof. The music label handling the septet, Big Hit Music, took to Twitter and released the tracklist for CD 1. The tracklist consists of a total of 19 tracks including their past tracks.

The K-pop band consisting of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will celebrate the group's ninth anniversary in June. Scheduled for release on June 10, 2022, Proof is all set to contain three all-new tracks, including the lead single Yet to Come.

BTS unveils 'Proof' album’s tracklist

In addition to these three tracks, Proof will contain the group’s past hits that "reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present, and future of BTS,” the statement read. The tracklist reveals that CD 1 of Proof includes 17 of BTS’ previous title tracks and singles. The remaining two songs make up track 1 and track 19 on the CD.



The list features No More Dream, N.O, Boy in Luv, Danger, I Need You, Run, Fire, Fake Love, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Life Goes On, and Butter among other songs. Sharing the tracklist, Big Hit Music added the hashtags – BTS, BTS Proof, and Tracklist CD 1. Going by the list, it seems that ARMY has got another reason to rejoice over this spectacular treat.

Soon after the tweet of the Big Hit Music, fans started reacting to the songs. One of the fans of the band wrote, " IT'S SOOOOOOO GOOD." Another user wrote, " THANK YOU SO MUCH THIS IS A MASTERPIECE." A third user reacted and wrote, "I'm SPEECHLESS."

BTS' upcoming album will be released on June 10 at 1 pm (KST) (9.30 am IST). Recently, Big Hit Music in a statement spoke about the album, "After ceaselessly sprinting forward since 2013, BTS is celebrating their 9th anniversary this coming June. It is all thanks to ARMY who have sent us your unwavering love and support. The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavours." The Grammy-nominated band had made the announcement of the new album after the Las Vegas concert in April.