BTS' V Aka Kim Taehyung Turns Poet, Leaves Band Members And ARMY Emotional; Watch

The K-pop band BTS' member V aka Kim Taehyung has left the ARMY emotional and surprised after reciting a poem titled Seven Trees in his latest YouTube video. Fans of Bangtan Boys know that the septet loves to invest their time in several activities apart from music. Speaking of which, gaming is just another field that the band has given their latest try at. The video titled 'BTS Become Game Developers: EP01 features the music group's latest exploit in the world of gaming. However, what stole the limelight was V's surprising talent at reciting an emotional poem. The title of the piece Seven trees is self-explanatory in that the poem was dedicated to his band consisting of seven members.

BTS's V aka Kim Taehyung turns poet

The translation of the Korean poem in English is loosely translated as, “Seven unique trees with different shapes and looks gathered and became a huge forest. One’s bright like a ginkgo tree. One’s sensitive like a maple tree. And one’s warm and beautiful like a cherry blossom. The forest might not consist of the same trees, but with these trees, I will be happy also. Let’s make our forest warm and happy so we can have a warm and happy time of relaxation. Seven trees.” Watch the video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, ARMY took to social media to laud the musician's unique talent. While one wrote, "Kim Taehyung he is a true poet, a true genius, whose beautiful heart & mind get expressed so beautifully in words. Taehyung is so genuinely lovely." Another said, "Taehyung’s “7 trees” poem is so heartwarming." Take a look at the reactions below:

Kim taehyung is an amazing and talented writer & poet, he has been writing poems since he was kid. Also, he writes it so beautifully and meaningful. He won a poetry competition in one of their games before 😆 he’s a genius and has wonderful skills about poems! pic.twitter.com/JG1mPtZkQU — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) April 26, 2022

This guy never cease to amaze me. I love him so much. — Veronica Hizon (@VeronicaHizon) April 26, 2022

Kim Taehyung 🥺😭💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 he is a true poet, a true genius, whose beautiful heart & mind get expressed so beautifully in words. Taehyung is so genuinely lovely.💜 — 🎙💜 Taehyung Jubbly 🐯🧸 (@TaeLovely15) April 26, 2022

Taehyung is always so soft & warm & it always shows with his poems. A pure angel.💜 Also love hobi's little responses & acknowledgement at every sentence thruout. So sweet & encouraging.😍 — Taemania⁷🐻🍓 (@taemeheart) April 26, 2022

This comes just days after ARMY gave a special 'Brigerton' spin-off to the old photos of band members Kim Taehyung aka V and Jin hailing them as 'Duke of Bangtan'.

In terms of work, BTS is currently gearing up to release their upcoming album 'We Are Bulletproof' on the special occasion of their ninth anniversary. Amid this, BTS' Jimin's collaboration with Ha Sung Woon for 'Our Blues' OST has broken several records. After the release of the song, iTunes announced that Jimin and Ha Sung Woon's OST With You topped the Top Songs Chart of iTunes in 100 countries within 4 hours and 44 minutes of its release. Earlier, BTS' first English-language single Dynamite held the record as it topped the chart within 8 hours of its release.

