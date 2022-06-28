Last Updated:

BTS' V And Lisa Showcase Moves As They Pole Dance In Paris; Fans Ask 'how Is This Real?'

BTS' popular singer and songwriter V recently made headlines as he made his way to the prestigious Paris Fashion Week with Lisa and Park Bo-gum.

BTS

BTS' popular singer and songwriter V recently made headlines as he made his way to the Paris Fashion Week when he attended the event for the men’s collection of Celine’s Spring/Summer 2023. He was also joined by BLACKPINK's Lisa and the popular Love in the Moonlight actor Park Bo-gum. V and Lisa have now become the talk of the town again as they were spotted pole dancing together, taking the internet by storm.

V and Lisa pole dance in Paris

As per a report by Allkpop, the two K-Pop stars were pole dancing at the Celine after-party in Paris. Lisa looked stunning in a simple and elegant black dress and was accompanied by V, who wore a classic white T-shirt, which he paired with black trousers. The duo was seen having the time of their life as they dazzled on the dance floor. After one failed attempt, BLACKPINK's Lisa looked at the camera and said, "one more" as she got back on the pole and wowed fans with her skills.

The clips of the duo at the after-party were first shared by the popular music blog Spin or Bin Music. V was seen giving the pole his best shot and was hailed for his efforts. Several fans and followers loved the videos of the duo pole dancing that surfaced online and asked, "how is this real?"

Watch the videos of BTS' V and Lisa pole dancing

Fans react to the viral clip

Several fans and members of the BTS Army took to social media after the viral clip and hailed the stars for their performance. They wished to join them too as they expressed disbelief about seeing the popular artistes grooving together. They also began to take sides and mentioned that V was performing 'better than Lisa'. They also wrote that the attendees at the party were 'so lucky that they got to see the duo dance.

This is not the first time pictures from Paris Fashion Week have gone viral. V, Lisa and Park Bo-gum were recently spotted taking the fashion quotient up a notch at the event as they posed together. Kim Taehyung was seen in a shimmering black turtle neck T-shirt and a bold red leather jacket with which he wore a statement necklace. Lisa looked elegant in a dazzling black top, as she posed alongside Park Bo-gum, who wore a polo neck T-shirt with a trench coat.

 

