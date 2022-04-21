BTS' V Becomes Fastest Person To Gain 40 Million Followers On Instagram; ARMY Celebrates

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung has created a new record by becoming the fastest person to gain 40 million followers on Instagram. Notably, BTS' V joined the photo-sharing application back in December alongside band members Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, Jin and RM. Now, the Winter Bear singer has achieved this new feat within just 135 days of joining the social media application.

ARMY celebrates as BTS' V achieves new milestone

As soon as the new record of BTS' V surfaced online, it spread like wildfire on the internet, leaving their ARMY rejoicing. Netizens in large numbers began trending the hashtag 'TaehyungInstagram40M' on Twitter as they showered immense love and appreciation for the musician. One user wrote, "Huge congratulations to Taehyung for surpassing 40M followers on Instagram, making him the fastest person to reach this milestone. CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG RECORD SETTER THV (sic)".

Another user commented, "Congratulations RECORD SETTER THV for reaching 40M followers on IG. Thank you for sharing a never-ending list of unreleased songs, your love to jazz, arts, golf & everything in between. May you unlearn to delete your stories quickly. #TaehyungInstagram40M (sic)". Check some more reactions below:

This comes just days after BTS completed their 'Permission To Dance' concert in Las Vegas. The K-pop band has returned to their home country South-Korea. However, before taking off from the United States, BTS' V took to social media to reveal that he had been injured during the concert. The injury appeared to be minor in the photos shared by the band member. However, the extent of the bruise isn't confirmed officially by the group's management agency yet. A wound covered in blood was clearly visible in the photo shared by him.

BTS' V used a quirky cartoon band-aid to cover his bruise and while sharing the picture expressed, "Looks like I got excited since it was the last day". In addition to this, BTS has already revealed the release date of their upcoming album. On the special occasion of the group's ninth anniversary together i.e. on 10 June 2022, the group will drop their next album, We Are BulletProof.

(Image: @AlanaintheSky/Twitter)