BTS' V Becomes Japan's Top Celebrity, Dominates Ranking For 33 Consecutive Weeks

South Korean K-pop group, BTS member V has proved that he is one of the top popular celebrities in Japan. BTS' V has topped the 'K-pop male idol ranking' of Japan's idol ranking site, NEHAN for 33 consecutive weeks with over 20,889 votes. During this week, the singer has also topped the 'Korean actors in their 20s ranking' of Japanese site, BIHAN for 29 consecutive weeks now. Considering that V only appeared in one television series titled Hwarang, the expectations for the South Korean actor Kim Tae-Hyung in Japan are significant.

BTS' V becomes a top celebrity in Japan

Furthermore, the K-pop idol has also topped other charts of all Daily, Weekly, Monthly, All-time popular rankings of Japan's ranking site 'KPOP JUICE', and has achieved the 'perfect all-kill.' In addition to this, V has been ranked first on the 'Most Popular K-pop Idol in Japan', 'Most handsome Korean idol', 'Favorite BTS member', and 'Most handsome BTS member' ranking on the Asian country's popular ranking site, Ranking that reflects real-time trends, proving his unrivalled popularity.

The BTS member has also shown his musical power by listing his solo and self-produced songs from the second to sixth places on Japan's Top 100 chart of the global streaming site, Deezer.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the Bangtan Boys- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have jetted off to the US for their upcoming performances. They took to their official social media handles and posted snaps from their journey. They also penned a sweet note for the BTS Army, in which they mentioned, "We're Leaving. Gonna Come Back Soon."

The K-pop group is currently gearing up for the BTS concert. They will also be performing at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMA) their smash hit track Butter along with Megan Thee Stallion. The singer was recently featured in Butter's remix version. BTS has also been nominated in four categories at the awards show. At the end of this month, BTS will host a four-day concert in Los Angeles. The concert, which has been titled BTS Permission to Dance On Stage will take place in LA. It is scheduled to take place on November 27-28 and December 1-2 at the SoFi Stadium.

Image: Instagram/@bts_v