BTS' V Celebrates 24th Birthday, Members And Fans Flood Twitter With Wishes!

It is December 30th and every Army-BTS fandom knows that today marks BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known by his stage name V's 24th birthday. BTS fandom is storming over Twitter to celebrate the singer and visual Taehyungs birthday. From Army to BTS members, everyone is sharing birthday wishes with the member. Hashtags like #HappyVDay and #HappyTaehyungDay is trending on Twitter. Members of the group are sharing wonderful messages on this auspicious day.
생일 진심으로 축하해☺️#JIMIN#태형생일ㅊㅋ#탄이아빠맞네 pic.twitter.com/rfGoJMjUpo— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 30, 2019
세젤잘 우리 태형이 생일추카아아아해💜💜#HappyTaehyungDay #HappyVDay #태형생일ᄎᄏ pic.twitter.com/yCtxLWCFN5— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 29, 2019
생일축하해 윈터베어 🐻🐻#태형생일ㅊㅋ pic.twitter.com/S3zzju18LA— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 29, 2019
요즘 너무 웃긴 태형아 생일 축하한다 #태형생일ㅊㅋ #슈가형이야 #개그감이물올랐어 #우리동네웃음대장— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 29, 2019
우리 태준표 생일 축하행 알라뷰 태형이 생일ㅊㅋㅊㅋ -진 pic.twitter.com/pmcYSCLNWO— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 29, 2019
it's our birthday boy's time to shine! #btsfanart #V #BornToVLoved #HAPPYVDAY #HappyTaehyungDay @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/7mtsRKrb8p— claire//[HAPPY V DAY!!!!💜💜] (@Randomsplashes) December 30, 2019
Don't forget Taehyung said he is learning to play the violin so we might have some of that in this new year!!!— GUCCI ت (@Taelentaed) December 30, 2019
God bless#HappyVDay #HappyBirthdayTaehyung #HappyTaehyungDay pic.twitter.com/476MfkCNf3
When we say Taetae is turning only 4, we really mean it #HappyVDay#HappyTaehyungDay#HappyBirthdayTaehyung#BornToVLovedpic.twitter.com/JyrM0Ix4Au— Ann✨◡̈ Tae World Domination🌎 (@airbijou) December 30, 2019
It's still his birthday Tae fam..... focus....keep the receipts to fight/rant another day. Y'all stan this unbothered Legend... let's do him proud💜#HappyTaehyungDay #HappyVDay #HappyBirthdayTaehyung pic.twitter.com/06uYK0ySDB— Winter Violet (@Vivaciousviole5) December 30, 2019
Happy Birthday Kim Taehyung😍— Gel (@angellauron18) December 30, 2019
Take care of yourself always and we will stay ARMY FOREVER. We love you all. Thank you for being part of BTS. We are so thankful that BTS was born/created😍😘
#태형생일ᄎᄏ#HappyTaehyungDay #HappyVDay pic.twitter.com/Qrd7oiGzME
