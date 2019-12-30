BTS' V Celebrates 24th Birthday, Members And Fans Flood Twitter With Wishes!

It is December 30th and every Army-BTS fandom knows that today marks BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known by his stage name V's 24th birthday. BTS fandom is storming over Twitter to celebrate the singer and visual Taehyungs birthday. From Army to BTS members, everyone is sharing birthday wishes with the member. Hashtags like #HappyVDay and #HappyTaehyungDay is trending on Twitter. Members of the group are sharing wonderful messages on this auspicious day.

Here is what the group member shared on #HappyTaehyungDay:

우리 태준표 생일 축하행 알라뷰 태형이 생일ㅊㅋㅊㅋ -진 pic.twitter.com/pmcYSCLNWO — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 29, 2019

Here are some Army tweets on this day:

Don't forget Taehyung said he is learning to play the violin so we might have some of that in this new year!!!

God bless#HappyVDay #HappyBirthdayTaehyung #HappyTaehyungDay pic.twitter.com/476MfkCNf3 — GUCCI ‏ت (@Taelentaed) December 30, 2019

It's still his birthday Tae fam..... focus....keep the receipts to fight/rant another day. Y'all stan this unbothered Legend... let's do him proud💜#HappyTaehyungDay #HappyVDay #HappyBirthdayTaehyung pic.twitter.com/06uYK0ySDB — Winter Violet (@Vivaciousviole5) December 30, 2019

Happy Birthday Kim Taehyung😍

Take care of yourself always and we will stay ARMY FOREVER. We love you all. Thank you for being part of BTS. We are so thankful that BTS was born/created😍😘

#태형생일ᄎᄏ#HappyTaehyungDay #HappyVDay pic.twitter.com/Qrd7oiGzME — Gel (@angellauron18) December 30, 2019

