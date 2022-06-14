BTS' V Conducts Live Session Post 'Proof' Release, Shares Plans To Get Inked After RM

K-pop band BTS left its fan base, known as ARMY enthralled with the release of its latest album Proof to mark its ninth anniversary. The new album just made the celebrations more grand and special for the fans, who were excitedly waiting for the release. After much fanfare and excitement that was built around the album, fans are now just listening to Proof while pouring in their love.

In order to acknowledge the love and loyalty that has been proven by the ARMY often, one of the band's members Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, conducted a live session. In his live session, the singer spoke on a number of topics starting from his friendship tattoo to his love for Jungkook's new song My You, which was released ahead of BTS' 9th anniversary.

BTS' V conducts live session with fans post Proof release

During the interaction, V also sang several songs and watched Proof Live with fans. He even revealed that the session was planned after he finished with MCountdown pre-recording. For the unknown, V also shared his thoughts on getting inked with the new tattoo. BTS’s leader RM was the first one to get a tattoo done with '7' inked on his ankle. Unlike Jungkook who got it done on his finger. Now, it is believed that V will also follow in their footsteps and get inked similarly.

However, speaking about getting himself inked, V confessed that he is still not able to decide where he should get a tattoo done. A Twitter user @BTStranslation_ translated in English shared, "I still... haven't gotten the friendship ‘7' tattoo. I haven't been able to decide where to get it so I'm trying to decide quickly. Will you guys help me decide? I'll go get it done with Jungkook once I choose where I'll get it done."

Followed by this, on great demand, he also spoke about his fellow member Jungkook's new song My You which was released ahead of BTS' ninth anniversary. The song was dedicated to the ARMY while thanking them for their constant support.

While reacting to the song and his views on the same, V played it again for the ARMY while expressing how he found it fascinating. Responding to the messages of his fans, the singer said, "Jungkook's song? I heard Jungkook's song about a month ago... it's good, isn't it? Shall we listen to his song once? He made this song well!!"

Apart from this, he even crooned Jimin's debut song, With You, from Our Blues. He also said, "Our Blues…to be honest, from the 13th, 14th episode I’ve been crying at the end of every episode. It’s a show that I don’t think will come out again?" After asking fans, "you want me to turn on Run BTS?" he started singing the song as well. Several videos and pictures of the singer from the live session have been surfacing on social media. The pictures show the Winter Bear singer wearing a black t-shirt with a messy hairdo as he is seen interacting with the fans.

IMAGE: Instagram/silvertannies