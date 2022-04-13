BTS V Disheartened Over Park Hyung-sik’s Show 'Soundtrack#1's Ending; 'only 4 Episodes?'

It seems that Park Hyung-Sik's Disney show Soundtrack#1 is about to come to an end, as it disheartened BTS member V. The singer of the famous K-pop boy band is upset about the show inching towards its end and he shall no longer be able to watch his close friend Park Hyung-Sik. The singer expressed his sadness by commenting on Park’s picture from the sets.

Hyung-Sik shared a photo of himself and So-hee in the snow, and wrote, “Soundtrack final episode tomorrow, join us!” The post received reactions from several fans, and among all was V. He expressed his fan love with a special comment below the picture that left all in awe.

BTS V expresses his fan love for Park Hyung-Sik's show Soundtrack#1

“Why only 4 episodes?” He also added a crying emoji to the comment. V, Park Hyung-Sik, Park Seo-Joon, Choi Woo-Shik along with Peakboy, are all close friends and comprise the ‘Wooga Squad‘, a name that they fondly call themselves. For the unversed, soundtrack#1 is the story of two best friends, who fall in love after staying in the same house for two weeks.

Soundtrack#1 is a musical romantic drama about a man and woman who have been friends for over 20 years. When the two longtime friends wind up living together for two weeks, they slowly begin to realize their feelings for one another. Hyung Sik is seen essaying the role of a charming young rookie photographer named Han Sun Woo.

Currently, BTS is enthralling fans in Las Vegas with their Permission To Dance On Stage concerts. After performing on April 8 and 9, the septet will perform on April 15 and 16.

Meanwhile, the band members added another feather to their embellished cap after winning big at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice awards 2022 which was held on April 9, 2022, in Santa Monica. With this award, the band consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook has broken their own Guinness World Record. Ecstatic fans poured in congratulations for the band and flooded social media with appreciation posts for them.

IMAGE: Instagram/PHS1116/Zea_Hyungsik