BTS' V Drops Glimpses Of Band's 'Run BTS' Dance Rehearsals For Their Busan Concert: Watch

South Korean boy band BTS indeed had a blast at the World Expo 2030 Busan concert, titled BTS "Yet To Come." The band performed a number of their tracks at the in-person concert in front of an audience of approximately 50,000 in Busan Asiad Main Stadium.

During the concert, the band performed their track Run BTS from their latest album Proof for the first time and left the audience amazed. Recently, BTS' V shared glimpses of the band's rehearsals for Run BTS, which showed how hard they worked on the track.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Kim Taehyung, aka V, shared a sneak peek into the band's rehearsals for their track Run BTS. In the clip, the seven members - RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope and V - could be seen dancing in extraordinary synchronisation. Along with them, their background dancers added to the complexity of the dance performance. Sharing the clip, V wrote, "It's been a while since I've been so lit 9fire emoji)," in Korean. He further penned, "Hard work," as the dance was an example of their determination.

The band's fans, who are known as ARMY, showered them with love for putting a lot of energy into the performance. A fan wrote, "Ughhh the energyyyy damnnn they slayeddd ( which they always do)." Another one wrote, "What a banger!" A social media user also wrote, "No matter from many angles u watch run BTS it feels like first time."

BTS members to fulfill military service

While fans were cherishing BTS' performance at their Busan concert, Monday, came with a piece of shocking news for them. The musical group's agency Big Hit Entertainment took to Weverse to release a statement in which they revealed BTS will fulfill South Korea's military service. The decision was rolled out after lengthy discussions and debates that were going on for years. The agency had also filed a plea to exempt the band's members from military service. However, as per their recent statement, the agency will withdraw its request. BTS' Jin will be the first member to get enrolled on military service as he will turn 30 this December.

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit