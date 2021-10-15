BTS' V Expresses Anger Amid Dating Rumour, Drops Cryptic Posts Calling It ‘Pathetic’

South Korean boy band BTS who is always in the limelight due to their chartbuster songs, once again has left the gossip mills running with BTS’s V dating rumours. However, it is also quite evident that the Permission to Dance artists avoid addressing dating rumours about them that keep making headlines from time to time. Recently, BTS' V has been embroiled in dating rumours after being spotted at the VVIP preview event for the 'Korea International Art Fair (KIAF) 2021' opening.

BTS' V addresses dating rumours

Earlier this week, various media outlets reported that BTS member V is dating the daughter of Phillip Jeon, the Paradise Group President and Paradise Culture Foundation’s chairwoman Choi Yoon-Jung. The reports by media organizations also claim that the bracelet that V usually wears, which is a product launched by the chairman’s daughter. However, it seems BTS' V has shared his reaction to the recent claims that he was dating the Korean businessman's daughter.

BTS' agency HYBE had also issued a statement clarifying the rumours and denying the claims. Recently, V also took to his official Weverse handle and posted two cryptic posts. The singer's first post roughly translates, "Pathetic, I'd like to sing UGH," referring to the band's popular song. The song calls out trolls who spread false rumours. His second post translates, "In tonight's dream I'll shoot poisoned needle on their back necks. Please watch out for your neck. Puk Puk."

Rumours of V dating the Korean businessman's daughter surfaced after he attended the KIAF 2021 VVIP preview event. It was said that he attended the event with Yoon-Jung's family. In the statement issued by the singer's agency, HYBE clarified, "Chairwoman Choi Yoon-Jung's family and V are just acquaintances." Previously, V attended the KIAF 2021 VVIP Preview event on October 13 KST. Multiple people spotted the handsome singer making his way onto the event even though he was wearing a mask and was recognised immediately.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently gearing up for their upcoming performance in Los Angeles, US. The performance would mark their first in-person, live performance since the start of the novel COVID pandemic. The South Korean K-pop group had earlier planned a world tour in summer 2020, however, it was cancelled owing to the pandemic and its subsequent lockdown in the countries worldwide. Apart from their LA tour, BTS will also be appearing on the variety show, In The Soop BTS version that commences this Friday. As part of the variety show, the Bangtan Boys will be staying at a luxury stay in between the woods and would strengthen their bond with each other.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial