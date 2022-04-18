BTS' V Gets Injured On Last Day Of 'Permission To Dance' Concert In LA; Know Details

After wrapping their 'Permission to Dance' concert in Las Vegas, K-pop band BTS has finally returned to their home country, South Korea. However, before leaving the United States, BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung took to Instagram to reveal that he was injured during the last day of the concert.

The injury appears to be minor in the photo shared by the band member. However, the extent of the bruise isn't confirmed officially by the group's management agency yet.

BTS' V gets bruised

Before catching the plane to South Korea, Kim Taehyung shared a photo of his injury via Instagram. A wound covered in blood is clearly visible in the photo. BTS' V used a quirky cartoon band-aid to cover his bruise and while sharing the picture expressed, "Looks like I got excited since it was the last day," as translated by Twitter page @thetaeprint. Take a look at it below:

[INFO] Tw// Blood



🐯: Looks like I got excited since it was the last day pic.twitter.com/gXvTysDnNX — TTP (@thetaeprint) April 18, 2022

In addition to this, he also shared a slew of photographs standing ahead of the group's private jet. The musician opted for a spotless white formal shirt that was paired with matching shorts. The band member showed a peace sign as the camera captured him with the injury. In a funny turn of events, BTS' V also zoomed in on his pilot, who appears to be waiting for him to get on the plane. While sharing the funny photo, V wrote, "I’ll get on (the plane) quickly". Check out the photos here:

The last day of BTS' Permission to Dance Concert in Las Vegas was filled with several heartwarming moments including Junkook and V's cinderella moment and J-Hope praising V for his participation in the show despite being injured. However, the major highlight came when the group played a monochromatic AV at the end of the concert. The short clip consisted of umpteen funny moments of the K-pop band in a monochrome frame. It was announced that the group is all set to release their next album 'We Are Bulletproof' on 10 June 2022. For those unaware, the release date also marks the group's ninth anniversary together. Check out the video below:

(Image: @thv, Twitter/@bts_bighit/Instagram)