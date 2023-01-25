BTS V Gives ARMY Updates On Life & Jin 'hyung', Says 'He's Working Hard Right Now' | WATCH

BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V held a surprise live session on Weverse on Tuesday where he discussed various topics with his fans. The popular K-pop idol mentioned that he had been playing video games with friends including fellow bandmate Jungkook, and spoke about Jin, who is currently undergoing his mandatory military service.

During his first live session, V greeted his fans and wished them a happy Korean New Year. As per Twitter user @BTStranslation_, he said, "Receive a lot of blessings for the New Year, everyone! (happy new year)." Later he also added, "On the Seollal Day, I ate meal together with my family and I also ate outside with my family."

The session lasted for a short period of time. V mentioned to his fans that the reason he held the live session was because he was feeling bored. "I'll come again later when I feel bored. I don't really use the phone a lot these days. I ordered some expensive strawberries. I'll now go to eat them. You guys, be happy, be healthy.. don't get sick. Do well and work hard today as well and receive a lot of blessings this new year and be healthy and happy and don't get sick or hurt. Bye," the 27-year-old added.

V talks about playing video games with Jungkook

During his second live session, V discussed his game and mentioned that he was playing with his friends, including Jungkook. He also explained that he had to end his previous live session abruptly because he didn't want to say something that's not supposed to be said in a live if someone 'dies' while playing the game.

Giving fans an update about what he's doing these days, V said, "I've been fully resting these days well. I haven't done anything and. I work on music sometimes when I remember it but it's not the usual. I must work on it (from) now (on)."

V reveals Jin contacted BTS

Talking about Jin, V said, "Around this time, Jin hyung pops up saying 'hi, yo' or "Vo" (in the comments).. hyung said he is working hard right now.. he contacted us."

Recently, Jin shared his first photos since joining the South Korean military on Weverse. The images were from his military training graduation ceremony. He captioned the photos saying, "I'm enjoying my life. I'm posting pictures after getting permission from the military. ARMY, be happy and take care."

The Bangtan boys are currently focusing on their solo careers and will likely return as a group in 2025. The group's eldest member Jin is currently enlisted in mandatory military service since December 2022. Other members will have to head to the boot camp for their military training as well.