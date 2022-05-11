BTS' V Hails 'Our Blues' As 'drama Of My Life' Post Bandmate Jimin's Association To Series

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung has revealed his favourite K-drama currently and it has an interesting connection with bandmate Jimin. The musician recently took to Instagram to give ARMY a quick glimpse of the latest show that had made it to his favourites list. On his Instagram stories, V shared stills of 'Our Blues', hailing it as the 'drama of my life'.

For those unaware, it was his band member Jimin who crooned the original soundtrack of the K-drama in collaboration with Ha Sung Woon. Take a look at the photos shared by V below:

Jimin collaborates with Ha Sung Woon

BTS Jimin collaborated with his close friend Ha Sung Woon to mark his debut OST in K-drama. Previously, Ha Sung Woon shared several details about the song via the private message feature of one of Korea's social media applications. The musician shared Our Blues OST is an emotional number that has been in the making since last July. Ha Sung Woon wrote, “The OST is the thing that I was excited about since last July. It’s a total emotional song."

The production company, Yum Nyam Entertainment, in their official statement lauded the compatibility between Jimin and Ha Sung Woon's voices, as per Koreaboo. "Jimin's sweet tone and Ha Sung Woon's charming deep voice made this song more radiant, and the fantastic harmony made the song even more beautiful," they said. The agency concluded its statement by explaining how the makers tried several versions of the musicians' voices to find the perfect fit for the series' track.

More About Our Blues

Directed by Kim Kyu Tae, Our Blues is an ongoing romantic South Korean television series starring Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung Won, and Kim Woo-bin in pivotal roles. The show premiered on tvN just almost a week ago on April 9, 2022. The plot of Our Blues traces the bitter-sweet chemistry and love stories of multiple people against the backdrop of Jeju Island. The South Korean series airs every weekend at 21.10 KST on the tvN channel in South Korea. For K-dramas fans around the world, the show has also been made available on OTT giant Netflix in selected regions.

