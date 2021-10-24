BTS' V Injured During 'Permission To Dance On Stage' Rehearsal, To Perform While Seated

It has been a long time since the audience has watched BTS performing live. Therefore, the South Korean boy band is set for their online Permission to Dance on Stage Live Concert. However, the ARMY and the audience's favourite, V, will not be dancing. The BTS member experienced pain in his calf muscle during the rehearsal on October 23, evening. Big Hit Music announced the news through an official statement.

Big Hit Music recently released an official statement and announced V will be a part of Permission to Dance on Stage on October 24. The statement revealed despite, no issues in his bones, the medical personnel have asked V to refrain from vigorous movement. The management company also ensured V will be a part of the live concert while being seated. They further stated their top priority is the health of their artists and they strive hard to ensure BTS members meet their fans in full health.

Big Hit Music releases announcement regarding V's health

Hello, This is Big Hit Music. We would like to provide the following information regarding the performance of BTS member V as part of today's "BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE." V experienced pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal on the evening of October 23, and visited a nearby hospital for examination and treatment. It was the opinion of the medical personnel that while there were no issues affecting the bones in his legs, he should refrain from vigorous movement such as choreography or stage performance for the time being. While the artist himself strongly waste to participate in the performance in full, our company has decided to follow physician advice and minimise V's movements during today's "BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE." As a result, V will take part in the performance while seated and without choreography. We ask for your understanding. We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists, and strive to ensure that all the members of BTS can meet their fans in full health.

Big Hit Music released a complete guide to attending the online concert. The show is scheduled for today, October 24. Here is the guide to attending the live concert. BTS members who will be seen at the concert include RM, V, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, and Jin.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial